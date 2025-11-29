Erwin Tulfo and Jerico Javier
Sen. Erwin Tulfo and chief of staff Jerico Javier (left). (JERRY S. TAN)

Senate Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development Committee Chairman, Senator Erwin Tulfo, vowed that he will continuously pushing for the release of overstaying and sick Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), including those aged 70 or older.

“I met with Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Fredderick Vida and we will talk about the release of the elderly and sick PDLs,” said Tulfo, as he also gave an update to the inmates that he has filed the Medical Parole Act (SB 154), which seeks to provide medical parole for prisoners aged 70 or older and those with terminal illnesses.

“Some of you are dealing with sickness, aging and challenges that go beyond distress. Rest assured that you have me as your ally at the Senate to push for policies that will protect you,” the neophyte Senator assured.

Meanwhile, Sen. Erwin also personally inspected the minimum-security facility and took action on the emergency medical concerns of some inmates, as he also vowed to provide continuous support to the jail by assisting in improving its facilities, especially upscaling the sleeping area and ventilation.

Aid for PDL
Distribution of aid to PDLs. (JERRY S. TAN)

Over the weekend, Sen. Erwin distributed thousands of medical and hygiene supplies to more than 2,000 Persons deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the minimum-security facility in New Bilibid Prison (NBP), accompanied by his chief of staff Jerico Javier.

Javiers said Sen. Tulfo provided thousands of items, including antibacterial soaps, shampoo, adult diapers, folding beds as well as bath and hand towels, including wheelchairs and tents.

Addressing the inmates, Tulfo said: “These supplies will bring you comfort and remind you that there are still people out there who believe in your worth.”

“You are not forgotten. You are still members of our community and you still deserve care, respect, and compassion. Our visit is a reminder that everyone is capable of change and that there is hope for everybody as long as we are alive,” the Senator said.

Itchie G. Cabayan
