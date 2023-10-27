693 SHARES Share Tweet

The Social Security System (SSS) said on Friday that all self-employed, voluntary and non-working spouse members have until October 31, 2023 to pay their SSS contributions from July to September 2023.

SSS made the announcement following the long weekend in the country this week due to the nationwide Barangay Elections.

However, this payment deadline reminder does not apply to land-based OFW-members. The contribution payment deadline for land-based OFW members for the applicable months of January to September of a given year is on December 31 of the same year, while for the applicable months of October to December of a given year, it is on January 31 of the succeeding year.

If the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments may still be made on the next working day.

The SSS has various accredited bank and non-bank collecting partners that offer over-the-counter and online payment options. These are in addition to the Automated Tellering System facilities located in selected SSS branches.