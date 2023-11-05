Remove your campaign materials already – Mayor Honey to BSKE candidates

Mayor Honey Lacuna called on all those who ran in the BSKE to already remove their campaign materials as the deadline given by the Comelec already lapsed. (JERRY S. TAN)

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna reminded the candidates during the recently-concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) that they have the obligation to take down the campaign materials they have put up in various areas as the elections are now over.

Lacuna cited that Commision on Elections (COMELEC) Resolution 10924 Section 256 states that all candidates must remove all the election propaganda they have posted within five days after elections.

The five-day period, she said, ended on November 4, 2023.

“Maging responsable tayong lahat sa pag-alis, paglinis at pag-dispose ng ating mga election propaganda upang mapanatiling malinis ang ating lugar at kapaligiran,” Lacuna stated.

She also suggested that some of the used election materials, particularly tarpaulins, may be recycled and put to good use instead of being thrown away.

According to Lacuna, candidates, whether they won or did not make it, should take it upon themselves to remove their own campaign paraphernalia and show to their fellow community members that they know their responsibilities.

Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco stated that those who fail to take down their campaign materials may be cited for violation of the said Comelec resolution although it is not necessarily an election offense.

“But in all instances, kasi nakalagay sa resolution, laging may corresponding consequence ang any violation,” he said.