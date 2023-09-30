Rep. Abante seeks lowering age for senior cash reward from 101 to 70 and for 100-year-olds to get P1M

(middle) Manila Rep. Benny Abante, Jr. (6th district) cracks a joke at the MACHRA's Balitaan sa Harbor View. With him are (from left) MACHRA President Itchie Cabayan and Vice President Andi Garcia. (JERRY S. TAN)

(middle) Manila Rep. Benny Abante, Jr. (6th district) cracks a joke at the MACHRA's Balitaan sa Harbor View. With him are (from left) MACHRA President Itchie Cabayan and Vice President Andi Garcia. (JERRY S. TAN)

526 SHARES Share Tweet

IF the proposal of Manila Congressman Benny Abante, Jr. (6th district) gets passed into law, senior citizens will no longer have to wait to become 100 years old before enjoying their cash reward from the government.

Speaking at the ‘Balitaan sa Harbor View’ of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), Abante said that his proposal lowers the age to qualify for such reward to only 70 years old with the amount varying based on the age of the senior citizen concerned.

Noting that currently, one has to reach 101 years old to be able to get P100,000 from the government, Abante said: “Kasi ‘yung P100,000 parang ayaw pang ibigay eh. Ilan ba dito ang inaabot ng 101 years old?,’ even as he sought the amount to be increased to P1 million.

Thus, under his proposal, Abante wants the senior citizens to start receiving their ‘cash rewards’ from the government at 70, when they can still really enjoy the said incentive.

“Pag umabot ng abot 70 years old, bigyan ng 70,000. Pag 80 years old, 80,000. Pag 90 years old, 90,000. I believe our senior citizens ought to be rewarded for what they did for the nation and their family in the past. This is not subsidy or ayuda kundi a reward for them,” he said.

“Dapat ibigay na natin ‘yung regalo sa mga senior citizens at di na kailangan pang umabot sila sa 100 years old,” he stressed.

To be able to qualify for such cash reward, Abante said that the senior citizen concerned will just have to present a card duly issued by the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA), the office which, under the law, is authorized to issue such identification cards to their respective constituencies.

Stating that his primary advocacy is to promote the welfare of the senior citizens and persons with disability, Abante said that he is also pushing for the removal of value added tax for motorists who are senior citizens when they gas up and also when paying rents.