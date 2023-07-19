Rep. Erwin Tulfo to ICC: Resolve jurisdiction issue first

ACT-CIS Partylist Rep. Erwin Tulfo answers questions at the "MACHRA's Balitaan" of the Manila City Hall Reporters' Association (MACHRA) held at the Century Seafood Restaurant. With him are (left) MACHRA President Itchie G. Cabayan and Vice President Andi Garcia who served as forum hosts. (JERRY S. TAN)

The ICC (International Criminal Court) has to resolve the question on jurisdiction first before anything else.

Thus stated former Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary and now ACT-CIS Partylist Representative Erwin Tulfo, on the decision of the ICC to junk the appeal of the Philippine government to stop the probe on the war on drugs of the past administration, saying it is obvious that the probe merely targets former President Rodrigo Roa-Duterte and Senator Ronaldo dela Rosa.

Speaking at the “MACHRA’s Balitaan” held at Century Seafood Restaurant and organized by the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association, Tulfo said that the ICC’s insistence on the probe is an intrusion and an insult to the Philippine government, specially since the country has already withdrawn its membership from the international body.

Pros and cons according to SolGen Guevarra and Bato ayusin muna nila jurisdiction kasi umalis na tayo bakit may karapatan pa ba sila.

“Personally, kung wala na tayo, bakit pa tayo panghihimasukan? We are not a member anymore… parang pangi-insulto naman na wala silang tiwala sa ating justice system eh meron naman, gumagana naman,” said Tulfo, as he cited that policemen involved have in fact been duly arrested and charged while there are even some undergoing investigation.

“Mabuti sana kung wala… halatang-halata na ang target ng ICC ay sina dating Pangulong Duterte at Senator Bato,” he stated, adding that the Philippine government is right in refusing any further participation and appealing for a stop to the said probe.

Tulfo explained that there is a need for the ICC to first answer the question on matter of jurisdiction, in the light of the Philippines being no longer a member of the ICC.

“Sagutin muna nila kasi wala na tayo sa kanila, may karapatan pa ba sila? Hindi pa nila sinagot ‘yung jurisdiction. Ang iniimbestigahan lang naman eh member eh umalis na tayo, hindi na tayo member. ‘Yun ang punto ng apela ‘wag nyo na kami imbistigahan kasi di na kami member. Kaso binasura nila tuloy-tuloy pa…Bakit ang ibang bansang di member di nila pinapakialaman. Sagutin muna nila ‘yun,” he stressed.