Metro

Rep. Tieng invites residents to avail of weekly free health services via mobile clinic

Itchie G. Cabayan4
Irwin Tieng
Manila 5th district Rep. Irwin Tieng personally attends to elderly residents' needs. (JERRY S. TAN)

GOOD news for Manila’s fifth district residents.

Manila Congressman Irwin Tieng announced that free medical services will continue to be provided through his mobile clinic in designated health centers on a weekly basis.

These services, he said, include 2d Echo with Color Doppler, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Chest X-Ray, ultrasound and free medicines, among others.

It was learned that on February 9 and 10, thousands of residents benefitted from the same kinds of free health services that have been provided for fifth district residents at the Intramuros Health Center on Sta. Lucia St., Intramuros and at the Paco Health Center in front of Manuel Roxas High School, Canonigo corner Quirino Extension Highway, respectively.

Tieng said those who may need such services may still avail them on February 11 at the Icasiano Health Center at the Bagong Buhay Compound on Pedro Gil Street and on February 12 at the San Andres Health Center at the back of Puregold Singalong located at the corner of Osmena and Arellano Streets.

Said free services fall under Tieng’s Karamay sa Inyong Tagumpay program and according to the Congressman, his staff are also on deck in the district health centers to provide free medicines.

According to Tieng, he had been conducting the mobile clinic program for four years already, Mondays to Thursdays.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

