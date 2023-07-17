416 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – MGEN ROMULO A MANUEL PA, the Commander of the Reserve Command (RESCOM) of the Philippine Army (PA), paid a visit to the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) at Camp Aquino in San Miguel, Tarlac on Sunday, July 16, 2023, furthering cooperation between the Reserve Command and the regular force in the region.

The RESCOM PA Commander was received by the NOLCOM Commander, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF. During their meeting, the two (2) Commanders discussed the integration of skilled reservists into the regular force, aimed at enhancing the country’s defense readiness. MGEN MANUEL reiterated his commitment to identify and empower highly skilled reservists, augmenting the efficiency and effectiveness of the regular force against potential threats to the nation may it be natural disasters/calamities, or man-made threats.

LTGEN BUCA tackled NOLCOM’s initial plans to facilitate a seamless transition for reservists joining the regular force, emphasizing the significance of utilizing their training and talents to their full potential, benefiting both the reservists and the regular force.

The NOLCOM Commander also signified NOLCOM’s pioneering initiative to share uniforms with the reservists, strengthening the bond between the regular and reserve forces in safeguarding the Filipino people and the nation’s sovereignty.

In his message, MGEN MANUEL expressed his gratitude to Commander NOLCOM for the warm welcome and extended his support to the Command’s campaign in addressing the changing security landscape of north and central Luzon.

The RESCOM PA is responsible for the direction, organize, train and administer Reservist for mobilization.