Residential condo units, various lots up for e-bidding on November 26-27

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) will sell various real properties through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) from 9:00 am on November 26, 2025 until 1:00 pm on November 27, 2025, exclusively through the PDIC e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph, with submitted bids to be formally opened at 2:00 PM on November 27, 2025.

To be offered for sale on an as-is-where-is basis is an extensive portfolio of corporate and closed bank assets, including 19 prime residential condominium units located in Hudson Place Tower I, East Bay Residences, Sucat, Muntinlupa City, and a 141 square meter mixed commercial/residential lot situated in Surigao del Norte.

Included also in the portfolio for sale are 28 residential properties, 21 agricultural properties, and three (3) mixed residential/agricultural properties, with lot areas ranging from 116 square meters to 9.94 hectares. These properties are located in Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Bulacan, Tarlac, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Albay, Romblon, Misamis Oriental, Surigao del Norte, and Cebu. For the complete list and description of the properties, requirements, e-bidding process, and conditions of bid, interested buyers are encouraged to visit the catalog of properties posted in the e-bidding portal.

Prospective buyers have an opportunity to participate in the e-bidding with just a one-time registration on the e-bidding portal at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register. For added convenience, they can simply click the “Assets for Sale” icon on the PDIC website homepage at www.pdic.gov.ph to access the portal. Once registered, buyers can jump right in and submit an online bid quickly and easily. Prospective bidders are enjoined to conduct their due diligence on the properties, i.e., determine the actual condition, status, ownership, and other circumstances of the properties they wish to acquire. Likewise, the PDIC reminds interested parties to read carefully the Conditions of Bid posted at the PDIC e-bidding portal.

Winning bidders of agricultural properties are required to submit, within fifteen (15) days after the e-bidding, a Certification issued by the Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO) of the Department of Agrarian Reform where the property is located, stating that the agricultural lot subject of the bid is not covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Awards has been issued for the said property. They are also required to submit an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings within the same period, which states that the person’s collective landholdings, including the property/ies to be acquired during the bidding, do not exceed the five-hectare limit set by law. The prescribed format for the Certification and Affidavit can be obtained for free from the Download Center of the e-bidding portal, https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization can also download for free the Pro-forma Special Power of Attorney and Secretary’s Certificate, respectively, from the e-bidding portal.

As the statutory receiver of closed banks, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to maximize recovery and help pay claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks to settle creditors’ claims. Meanwhile, revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source for valid deposit insurance claims.

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may call the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1-800-1-888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at [email protected] or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC).

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) was established on 22 June 1963 by Republic Act 3591 to protect depositors and help maintain stability in the financial system.

The PDIC is an attached agency of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and a member of the Financial Sector Forum, the Financial Stability Coordination Council, and the Financial Inclusion Steering Committee.

PDIC news/press releases and other information are available at the website, www.pdic.gov.ph.