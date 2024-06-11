Residents of DSWD facility give warm reception for Singapore envoy, 2nd health minister

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Residents of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Nayon ng Kabataan are happy to welcome Singapore Ambassador to the Philippines Constance See Sin Yuan and Singapore Second Health Minister Masagos Zulkifli during a visit to the center on Tuesday (June 11).

The residents were proud to show their talents and skills to the Singaporean visitors during a short program. DSWD executives including Undersecretary for Operations Monina Josefina Romualdez, Undersecretary for Policy and Plans Adonis Sulit, Asst. Secretary Ada Colico, and Asst. Secretary Hermogenes Aguilar toured the Singaporean officials around the center.

Nayon ng Kabataan is a 24-hour residential care facility that provides temporary shelter, psychosocial interventions, and protection to children aged 7 to 18 years old who have been abandoned, neglected, and orphaned. The center is located at the Welfareville Compound in Mandaluyong City.