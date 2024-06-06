Residents of DSWD facility holds study tour in agency’s main disaster response hub

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Around 20 residents and 10 staff members of Marillac Hills held a study visit at the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) on Thursday (June 6) in Pasay City to learn about the operations of the main disaster response hub of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The DSWD’s National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau’s (NRLMB) supervising administrative officer Ronald Reonal assisted the Marillac Hills group as they went around NROC. He also discussed the importance of the mechanized production system of the Department, as well as the contents of the family food packs (FFPs) and how the relief items are properly stored to ensure their good quality.

The Marillac Hills residents expressed their appreciation of the study tour recognizing that the DSWD provides service with extra love and extra care.

The Marillac Hills is one of the residential care facilities managed by the DSWD that provides therapeutic and rehabilitation services to young women and girls who are victims of abuse and exploitation, and children in conflict with the law (CICL).