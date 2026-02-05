Restricted medical products from Thailand seized by BOC-NAIA from Filipino passengers from Thailand

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Customs– Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) District Collector Atty. Yasmin O. Mapa announced the seizure of medical products containing suspected illegal substances from two Filipino passengers arriving from Thailand, during an operation conducted on February 3, 2026.

Done along with the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, the said apprehension stemmed from an x-ray examination that showed images consistent with illegal drugs inside the passengers’ luggage.

Mapa said that upon physical inspection, authorities discovered one luggage containing 199.5 milliliters of yellowish liquid substance suspected to be marijuana oil and 60 grams of yellowish solid substance suspected to be marijuana balm.

Importations of products claimed to be for medical use remain restricted if not supported by the necessary permits and clearances from the concerned agencies, Mapa explained.

She also emphasized that medical claims do not exempt substances from import controls and that the proper authorization is mandatory even for medical use and without which, the importation of such items remains restricted by the authorities.

The said operation, according to Mapa, was in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and under the guidance of Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno, as she assured that the BOC-NAIA continues to strengthen border control measures and enforcement efforts at ports of entry.

Meantime, the passenger and the seized goods were found to be in violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and Republic Act. No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for inquest proceedings.