Review on SIM registration pushed as monkeys able to register

A network of digital advocates sought for the review of the SIM registration after a Senate probe on text scams revealed that monkeys were able to register SIMs.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the findings of the National Bureau of Investigation that they were able to register SIMs using photos of monkeys is alarming and clear proof that even stolen identities can be used to register SIMs.

“If monkeys can be used to register a SIM, just imagine if compromised data of individuals will be used to register SIMs which will be used for fraudulent and other criminal activities?”

Gustilo said that the findings of the NBI merits a thorough audit of the SIM registry to ensure that data from victims of data breaches were not used by other individuals to register.

“It is not farfetched to think that the SIM registry is already tainted after what the NBI has discovered. An independent audit should be undertaken now by the telcos and the government. The victims were already victimized when their data was compromised. Will the government allow them to be victims again if their identity was used by criminals? This should not be allowed.’

Gustilo earlier called for the suspension and review of the SIM registration after incidents of scam and spam texts spiked anew despite the implementation of SIM registration law.

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner