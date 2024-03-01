Reward awaits info on suspect in taking P.8M from casino

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AUTHORITIES are hunting down a 31-year-old public relations officer who reportedly took P800,000 from a junket of a known casino.

It was learned that a P100,000 reward is up for anyone who can give information on the whereabouts of the suspect, identified from the police report of the Southern Police District, Parañaque City Police Station as Marla Laarni Duya y Erlandez, said to be an employee residing at Zinc St. Camella 4 Pamplona Tres, Las Piñas City.

Police said a case of qualified theft had been filed by complainant Mary Ann Steffany Oliva y Gan, 37, of Pilapil Street in Pasay City.

Investigation by the Tambo Police Sub Station and the sworn statement given by the complainant, stated that at around 6:30 a.m. on January 27, a certain Mr. YT contacted the HR manager of a company of Gan’s after noticing the missing money. At that time, Duya also cannot be found.

Gan ordered that Duya be located and since she cannot be found, Gan decided to review the CCTV inside the Pit 27 Junket of a prominent casino.

The CCTV footage showed the suspect at 5:37 a.m. exchanging with the cashier eight pieces of chips worth P800,000 before entering VIP 8 room.

Minutes later, the suspect was seen via CCTV getting out of the said VIP room and bringing the said amount with her.