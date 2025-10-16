Rising Lithuanian Warriors Set To Shine Alongside Pavel Dailidko At BRAVE CF 99

360 SHARES Share Tweet

When BRAVE Combat Federation lands on Lithuanian soil for the first time, it will not only be about reigning heavyweight king Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko defending his coveted crown. It will also be a night for Lithuania’s finest mixed martial artists to display their craft on a historic stage.

On Saturday, October 18, the Twinsbet Arena in Vilnius will host BRAVE CF 99, held in collaboration with Unique & Talented Martial Artists (UTMA).

The Bahrain-born organization adds Lithuania as the 38th nation to welcome a BRAVE CF event, reaffirming its mission to globalize mixed martial arts, build sustainable ecosystems, and highlight elite talent in emerging markets.

Tomas Pakutinskas

Sharing the marquee with Pavel Dailidko is seasoned heavyweight Tomas “Lumberjack” Pakutinskas, who brings more than 40 bouts of experience into his co-main event showdown with Georgia’s Shota Betlemidze.

With an astounding 92-percent finishing rate that includes 12 knockouts and 10 submissions, the Lithuanian powerhouse has earned a reputation as one of the most dangerous big men in Europe.

Having triumphed in three of his last five outings, Pakutinskas looks to thrill the hometown crowd with another emphatic victory.

Laurynas Urbonavicius

Long regarded as one of the country’s most complete mixed martial artists, Laurynas “Captain Lithuania” Urbonavicius (14-2) finally gets the international showcase he deserves.

A finisher with nine knockouts and two submissions, the 37-year-old has prevailed in eight of his last nine contests since 2017.

Now, facing Morocco’s Salim “Bizon” El Ouassaidi in a light heavyweight clash at BRAVE CF 99, Urbonavicius aims to prove he belongs among the sport’s elite while representing his nation with pride.

Zygimantas Ramaska

Lightweight stalwart Zygimantas Ramaska (9-3) returns to home soil with renewed purpose after a North American stint in September 2024.

Determined to rebound, the 28-year-old Lithuanian locks horns with France’s Geisym Derouiche in a compelling 155-pound matchup that could reignite his ascent up the division.

Nauris Bartoska

For Nauris “The Nightmare” Bartoska, BRAVE CF 99 serves as both a professional challenge and a personal homecoming.

The Lithuania-born Irishman, unbeaten at 4-0, has built a reputation as a finisher and seeks to extend his perfect run in a 63-kilogram catchweight battle against Poland’s Jakub Drozdowski.

Expect fireworks as both men bring their explosive styles to Vilnius.

Vitoldas Jagelo

After years of grinding on the regional circuit, Vitoldas Jagelo (12-3-2) finally gets his long-awaited opportunity on the international stage.

Competing professionally since 2017, the welterweight contender takes on Germany’s Christian “The Walking Dead” Mach in a 77-kilogram contest at BRAVE CF 99.

A victory here could mark Jagelo’s breakthrough moment and elevate his standing among Europe’s elite.

Deividas Zamba

Among Lithuania’s blue-chip prospects, Deividas “The Silent Assassin” Zamba (2-0-1) stands out for his poise and potential

At the 13,500-capacity Twinsbet Arena this weekend, he has the chance to introduce himself to a global audience in a bantamweight encounter against England’s Robert Masters.

With the hometown crowd behind him, Zamba seeks to make a definitive statement early in his promising career.

Emilijus Kaganovicius

Opening the show on Saturday will be rising lightweight Emilijus Kaganovicius (1-0), who squares off with England’s Tim Quinlan.

The three-round encounter promises high-paced action from the first bell as both up-and-comers aim to set the tone for a monumental evening in Vilnius.

