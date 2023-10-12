Rizal Heritage Takes Centerstage During FAFAs Visit in Dapitan

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Dapitan City – The City Government of Dapitan in partnership with Glorious Fantasyland takes the Foreign Armed Forces Attaches (FAFAs) and their families to one of Dapitan’s tourism highlight-the Rizal Heritage Tour on October 07, 2023 in Dapitan City.

Mayor Seth Jalosjos of the City of Dapitan led the tour along with City Council Members commencing the tour at the City Government Center where the participants were met with the festive Kinabayo Festival beat by the Dapitan National High School Drum and Bugle Corps. The courtesy call of the Foreign Armed Forces Attaches was also ushered by Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Western Mindanao Command of the Philippine Army during the said visit.

The sites that were included in the tour were Punto de Desembarco de Rizal en Dapitan, Dapitan Heritage Plaza, St. James the Greater Church, the Relief Map of Mindanao, Don Aniano Adasa Heritage House and the Rizal Museum in Talisay, Dapitan City.

The Tour at Rizal estate which was finely decorated and laid with local refeshments met the arrival of the FAFAs, with local snacks produced by the Livelihood Promotion and Development Sector headed by Ms. Susan Empeynado. Mayor Bullet Jalosjos led the group with the City Council members of Dapitan for the Rizal Tour, where songs, poem reading and arnis demonstration – a sports taught by Dr, Jose Rizal to his students were also presented to the guests which they unanimously appreciated.

Rizal Heritage Tour at the Rizal Shrine was also filled with musical entertainment from Rondalla Ilayanhon under the tutelage of Germanico Malacat, JRMSU DImasalang Choristers under Dr. Climaco Enero and Dave Laqiuao; and the Philippines Top Classical and Theater performers Cynthia Guico, Jonathan Badon, Lionel Guico and Svetlana Jalosjos.

Dapitan City braces for a grand showcase of culture, heritage and arts to manifest the rich and vibrant tourism assets it has for its visitors be it local, domestic and foreign visitors. “Dapitan is showing our best for the FAFAs, our offerings and gesture of gratitude for AFP and FAFAs for coming to experience the best of Dapitan”, said Mayor Jalosjos during his message delivered before the FAFAs and AFP guests.

The FAFAs were in the City of Dapitan for their outside-of-Manila visit with a Golf Tournament, Rest and Recreation of Officials and Personnel and Information Briefing activities. City Government of Dapitan with the active support to tourism coordination of RomGarJal Development Corporation secured the nod from AFP and FAFAs to hold their convention for the Rest and Recreation activities of the FAFAs and AFP officials on October 06-08, 2023. The timely visit is seen to further sustain the commitment to maintain efforts of the armed forces in peace and order and continue the gains of an insurgent-free community most especially in the islands of Mindanao.