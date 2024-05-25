Road connecting Zamboanga City to Zamboanga del Norte now 82% completed

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has made significant progress in improving road infrastructure in the Zamboanga Peninsula, leading to tangible benefits for residents and motorists.

In his inspection report to Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, Senior Undersecretary Emil K. Sadain said that part of the larger Improving Growth Corridors in Mindanao Road Sector Project (IGCMRSP) financed by a loan agreement between the Government of the Philippines and Asian Development Bank (ADB) is the on-going 33-kilometer Curuan-Sibuco Road, which links Zamboanga City to Zamboanga del Norte.

“Progress of this road project with two (2) bridges namely Curuan and Sibuco and under contract with Sino Road and Bridge Group Company Ltd. and M. Abubakar Construction and Engineering Inc. is already at 82 percent having completed the portland concrete cement paving of 30.80 kilometers”, reported Senior Undersecretary Sadain.

To ensure the successful monitoring and provide on-the-ground support and problem-solving capabilities, an inspection was conducted at Curuan-Sibuco Road Project on May 24, 2024 by DPWH Senior Undersecretary Sadain together with ADB Principal Country Specialist Alain Morel, Unified Project Management Office – Roads Management Cluster II (UPMO-RMC II) OIC Project Director Teresita V. Bauzon, DPWH Stakeholders Relations Service Director Randy R. Del Rosario, UPMO RMC II Project Managers Emmanuel Supe and Olivia Baguio, and the project management consultants.

This hands-on approach of conducting regular on-site inspections ensures that any issues are addressed promptly, keeping the projects on track.

Senior Undersecretary Sadain also conducted a meeting with all contractors and consultants of the on-going road subprojects of IGCMRSP located in Zamboanga Peninsula and in Tawi-Tawi Province to quickly address any operational issues, emphasizing the importance of the fast-tracking efforts of the Department to address the longstanding infrastructure deficiencies and promote sustainable development.

Reflecting a commitment to efficient and effective progress, Senior Undersecretary Sadain has issued specific and concrete instructions to address any project constraints and to overcome challenges that may hinder the prompt completion of the following on-going IGCMRSP sub-projects: 1.21-kilometer Guicam Bridge in Zamboanga Sibugay; 24-kilometer R.T. Lim – Siocon Road with eight (8) bridges connecting Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga Del Norte; 17.93-kilometer Siay-Gapol Road in Zamboanga Sibugay; 7.38-kilometer Gutalac-Baliguian Alternative Road in Zamboanga Del Norte; and 541-meter Nalil-Sikkiat Bridge, 690-meter Malassa-Lupa Pula Bridge, and 569-meter Tongsinah-Paniongan Bridge all located in Tawi-Tawi Province.

Orders were given to strengthen collaboration with the project stakeholders and for increased on-site presence of consultants and UPMO-RMC II personnel to closely monitor construction activities of contractors and ensure compliance with project timelines.

In July 2023, no less than President Marcos Jr. and DPWH Secretary Bonoan led the inauguration of three (3) core projects of IGCMRSP completed by UPMO-RMC II under the then leadership of Project Director Sharif Madsmo Hasim namely Alicia-Malangas Road and Lutiman-Guicam-Olutanga Road in Zamboanga Sibugay; and Tampilisan-Sandayong Road in Zamboanga del Norte.

The completed projects significantly improved transportation and access for residents, facilitating smoother travel and promoting economic activities.