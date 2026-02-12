Roadmap to strengthen agri-food workforce gains CHED approval

222 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS BAÑOS, Laguna — The Philippine Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has approved the Five-Year Roadmap for Agriculture Higher Education in the Philippines, a landmark framework developed by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) in partnership with Visayas State University (VSU). The roadmap, endorsed during the CHED Committee En Banc meeting on 2 February 2026, represents a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to elevate agricultural education and strengthen the sector’s contribution to national development.

The roadmap lays out a forward-looking vision to modernize academic programs, enhance institutional leadership, and align agricultural higher education with national priorities and global standards. It integrates institutional strengthening, curriculum modernization, and policy innovation into a cohesive framework intended to transform the capabilities of higher education institutions (HEIs) offering agriculture programs.

Central to the roadmap is the advancement of future-ready curricula that blend flexible learning modalities, interdisciplinary approaches, and innovative teaching strategies. By strengthening linkages between instruction, research, extension, and industry, the roadmap ensures that graduates are not only technically equipped but also prepared with the entrepreneurial and problem-solving skills needed in rapidly evolving agri-food systems.

The initiative also reinforces governance and accountability systems within HEIs, emphasizing leadership development and capacity-building for faculty and administrators. It advocates for a responsive policy environment that supports collaboration among CHED, HEIs, government agencies, and private sector partners, ensuring reforms are aligned, evidence-based, and sustainable over the long term.

A distinct feature of the roadmap is its integration of international benchmarking, drawing insights from agriculture education models in Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan. It highlights digital transformation as a strategic driver for teaching, learning, and institutional innovation, while also strengthening industry-academe partnerships to make research and extension programs more relevant to community and enterprise needs.

The roadmap was developed through a participatory and consultative process led by SEARCA and VSU, with engagement of selected HEIs and private-sector organizations. This collaborative approach ensured the roadmap responds to the actual needs and challenges of the agriculture higher education sector.

With its approval, the roadmap now serves as a guiding document for policy reforms and institutional initiatives that will shape the future of agricultural education in the Philippines. It is expected to inform enabling policies, development programs, and sectoral partnerships that will enhance industry responsiveness, community engagement, and research productivity, while supporting socioeconomic development goals.

Under the coordination of SEARCA’s Project Development and Technical Services Unit, the roadmap was presented to CHED by Project Leader Dr. Virginia Cardenas, completing a vital multi-year initiative to advance agriculture higher education in the Philippines.

This initiative reflects SEARCA’s long-standing commitment to strengthening agricultural human capital and advancing capacity development in Southeast Asia, as outlined in its 12th Five-Year Development Plan: Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia). By modernizing the academic landscape of agriculture, SEARCA reaffirms its role as a key partner in building resilient food systems, supporting rural development, and driving transformative innovation across the region.