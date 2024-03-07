Roads within Manila City Hall vicinity to be closed to give way to ‘International Women’s Day’ celebration

Mayor Honey Lacuna with women leaders (behind her) MTPB Director Zeny Viaje and barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna advised motorists that certain roads in Manila will be closed to traffic on Friday morning.

This, she said, is in view of cleanup activities that will be conducted in celebration of the International Women’s Day by the City of Manila.

Lacuna said four roads in the vicinity of Manila City Hall would be closed to vehicles on Friday, March 8, from 6 a.m. up to 10 a.m. only.

These are San Marcelino Street from Ayala Blvd. to Natividad Lopez Street; Natividad Lopez Street; Antonio Villegas Street from Freedom Park to Arroceros Park and Cecilia Muñoz Palma Street.

During the said hours, the mayor said that women from various departments, bureaus and offices of the Manila City Hall will be coming together to do a cleanup activity.

It will be recalled that when she assumed office in 2022, Lacuna’s first order of the day was a city-wide cleanup, in the belief that a clean city, clean surroundings and clean workplace is conducive to progress.