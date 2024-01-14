Romualdez inspects OFW lounge to ensure convenience

194 SHARES Share Tweet

HOUSE Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez personally checked on the condition of the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Lounge at the NAIA Terminal 1 to ensure that once opened for the OFWs, it will offer to them the kind of amenities and convenience that paying air passengers enjoy.

Romualdez said the use of the new lounge will be free of charge for the OFWs, whom the Speaker hailed as the country’s ‘modern-day heroes’.

According to him, the provision of such lounge and amenities for OFWs was pursuant to orders directly coming from President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr., whom he said gives utmost importance to the OFWs not only in fueling the country’s economy but more so, taking care of their families.

Romualdez said the OFWs deserve to be treated like VIPs, adding that the lounge may be used by departing OFWs to somehow ease the pain of having to leave their families behind just to earn a living.

He noted that lounges normally charge its users who seek comfort while awaiting their flights, specially during delays.

Apart from comfortable seats, the OFW lounge also offers, among others, free food, wi-fi and outlets where OFWs may charge their gadgets.