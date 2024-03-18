Rotary Club of Makati Recognizes BIR Commissioner Jun Lumagui as Youth Leadership Role Model

388 SHARES Share Tweet

In a prestigious ceremony held on March 15, 2024, at the Manila Polo Club, the Rotary Club of Makati honored Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Jun Lumagui with the Youth Leadership Role Model award. This recognition was bestowed upon Commissioner Lumagui during the club’s 58th Charter Anniversary celebration and Paing Hechanova Youth Leadership Awards Night.

Commissioner Lumagui was commended for his outstanding leadership at the BIR, where he has played a pivotal role in driving the agency to unprecedented success in tax revenues. Under his leadership, the BIR has implemented proactive strategies and campaigns against tax evaders, resulting in impressive revenue growth for the government.

Youth leaders from all over the Philippines were celebrated during the said event. As a highlight, Commissioner Lumagui was presented as a role model for Filipino youth leaders. The club encouraged other Filipino youth leaders to emulate the acts done by Commissioner Lumagui during his tenure as the head of the BIR.

In his acceptance speech, Commissioner Lumagui credited his belief in the Rotary Four Way Test, which he has applied diligently since joining Rotary in 2014 at the invitation of his friend, Past President David Ackerman. He expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating that it serves as a moral boost for him to continue working hard for the betterment of the country.

“Whether in public service or in private practice, the youth can always have a lasting impact on society. I am grateful that my service as the Commissioner of the BIR shows that the youth can handle and improve public institutions, much like how our national heroes, during their youth, started and won a revolution,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

Receiving the “Youth Leadership Role Model” award highlights the fact that Commissioner Lumagui is the youngest BIR Commissioner in history. He was appointed Commissioner of the BIR in November 2022. Since then, he has launched projects that are firsts in BIR history, such as the Run After Fake Transactions program, nationwide raids against illicit trade, and ISO certifications, thereby cementing his legacy as a BIR Commissioner.

The Rotary Club Youth Leadership Role Model Award is a welcome addition to the BIR Leadership’s growing number of citations. Recently, Commissioner Lumagui was also recognized as “Asia’s Influential Leader for Good Governance” in February 2024. He also received the “Business Enabler” award from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Quezon City in January 2024. Likewise, he was awarded “Man of the Year” by Asia Leaders Awards in November 2023. In the same month, he also received the “Rising Tiger & National Builder” award from Rising Tigers Magazine. He was also recognized for his good governance by the Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership last June 2023.

“Kasabay ng Bagong Pilipinas ang Bagong BIR. Ang gantimpala po na ito ay nagpapatunay na ang ginagawa po natin sa Bagong BIR ay nagsisilbing magandang ehemplo para sa kabataan,” Commissioner Lumagui stated.

The award was presented by Past District Governor Sid Garcia and handed over by President Bing Matoto. The ceremony was attended by Rotary dignitaries from the ten districts that covers some 900 clubs in the Philippines, as well as visiting Rotarians from South Korea and Taiwan. Commissioner Lumagui’s recognition as a Youth Leadership Role Model highlights his exemplary service and commitment to excellence, making him a shining example for young leaders everywhere.