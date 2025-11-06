RP Group Of Companies Comes On Board As Official Construction Partner For BRAVE 100

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces its partnership with RP Group of Companies as the Official Construction Partner for BRAVE 100, a historic milestone event set to take place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“We’re thrilled to work hand in hand with RP Group of Companies for BRAVE 100. Their proven expertise and unwavering commitment to quality perfectly align with BRAVE CF’s vision of delivering world-class events that redefine the sport of MMA on a global stage. Together, we’re building not just an event, but a monumental experience that embodies the spirit of Bahrain and the passion of combat sports fans around the world.”

This partnership underscores BRAVE CF’s dedication to excellence in every facet of event production. With RP Group of Companies’ decades-long track record in construction, engineering, and project development, the infrastructure for BRAVE 100 promises to reflect the highest standards of precision and innovation.

The upcoming extravaganza marks a defining milestone in the promotion’s storied legacy — a spectacle set to showcase the very best of international mixed martial arts.

BRAVE 100 features a double-header of World Championship bouts, headlined by Serbia’s BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić defending his crown against Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji.

Also on deck, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev collides with Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Title.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT RP GROUP OF COMPANIES

Founded in 1978, RP Group of Companies is a diversified conglomerate with a strong presence across construction, real estate, energy, hospitality, and healthcare. Headquartered in the Middle East, the group has earned a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality projects that embody innovation, safety, and sustainability. With a workforce of over 100,000 employees and a footprint spanning multiple continents, RP Group continues to shape skylines and communities through excellence-driven engineering and development solutions.