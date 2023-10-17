RP in Management Service Agrement with ICAO

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) representing the Philippines, entered into a Management Service Agreement (MSA) with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salazar signed on behalf of the Philippines for the ICAO and the signing ceremony was witnessed by Philippine Ambassador to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives Leo Tito L. Ausan, Jr.

The MSA aims to establish a framework of collaboration between CAAP and ICAO. During the course of the agreement, the CAAP will receive assistance to achieve higher strategic and compliance outcomes for aviation safety, capacity and efficiency, security and facilitation, environmental protection, and economic development through ICAO’s Capacity Development and Implementation Bureau.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the UN in matters concerning the development of global air transportation and the harmonization of principles in air navigation.

“It is both an honor and privilege for CAAP to partner with the premier governmental organization for civil aviation that is the ICAO. Our mutual commitment to improvement of aviation service, and safety provides unyielding confidence in this partnership,” shared CAAP Director General Tamayo.

Through the agreement, the Philippines can take advantage of the products, resources, and services of the ICAO, which employs subject matter experts and fully trained instructors and practitioners that can help the country build its pool of aviation professionals, manage projects, and monitor financial resources that ensure results.

With the signing of the agreement, the Filipino people and all aviation stakeholders can expect even more progress in the Philippine aviation sector for years to come.