Home>News>Miscellaneous>RSTL Attends Training on Nutrition Labelling and Quality Control Programs for Regional Labs
Miscellaneous

RSTL Attends Training on Nutrition Labelling and Quality Control Programs for Regional Labs

Journal Online1

Nutrition Labelling and Quality Control Programs

Laboratory Analysts from the DOST Northern Mindanao Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL) – Shelf-life Evaluation Laboratory successfully participated in the Training on Nutrition Labelling and Refresher Course on Laboratory Internal and External Quality Control Programs held on September 30 to October 1, 2025, at the DOST-FNRI Training Hall, Bicutan, Taguig City. The training was hosted by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI).

The activity provided participants with updated knowledge on nutrition labeling 1 “L” only standards and quality control protocols, both of which are critical in ensuring reliable laboratory results and accurate food product information. For the attending analysts, the training strengthened their technical skills in validating laboratory processes, aligning methods with international standards, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The undertaking will directly improve the laboratory’s capacity to support food industries in Northern Mindanao, particularly in generating trustworthy nutrition labels for various food products.

Nutrition Labelling and Quality Control Programs

By equipping the analysts with refreshed skills and new perspectives, the training fosters greater confidence, accuracy, and efficiency in laboratory operations. Ultimately, this contributes to the DOST’s mission of promoting food safety, consumer protection, compliance with regulations, and competitiveness of local products in both national and global markets.

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

2023 Regional Science Week
Provincial

DOST celebrates 2023 Regional Science Week in Cagayan Valley

Nelson Santos - PAPI
THE Department of Science and Technology (DOST) celebrated the Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week (RSTW) in Cagayan Valley on
FoodtrIP
Group photo of the trainees of the “Innovation on Wheels: Product Development using FoodtrIP”
Agriculture

DOST trains 17 Misamis Oriental agri-personnel on product development

Journal Online
The Department of Science and Technology (DOST), with its Mobile Modular Food Processing Facility (MMFPF), or the Food on the
IIT Writeshop
Mr. Jesse Nicavera, one of the speakers from the NRCP shares his topic to the researchers. (photo courtesy of MSU - IIT Silahis)
Miscellaneous

MSU-IIT, DOST empower researchers through Research Writeshop

Journal Online
The Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) and the Department of Science and Technology in region 10
Miscellaneous

DOST Regional Office XII Director Honored

Journal Online
Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Regional Director, Engr. Sammy P. Malawan was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by