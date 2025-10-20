RSTL Attends Training on Nutrition Labelling and Quality Control Programs for Regional Labs

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Laboratory Analysts from the DOST Northern Mindanao Regional Standards and Testing Laboratory (RSTL) – Shelf-life Evaluation Laboratory successfully participated in the Training on Nutrition Labelling and Refresher Course on Laboratory Internal and External Quality Control Programs held on September 30 to October 1, 2025, at the DOST-FNRI Training Hall, Bicutan, Taguig City. The training was hosted by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI).

The activity provided participants with updated knowledge on nutrition labeling 1 “L” only standards and quality control protocols, both of which are critical in ensuring reliable laboratory results and accurate food product information. For the attending analysts, the training strengthened their technical skills in validating laboratory processes, aligning methods with international standards, and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The undertaking will directly improve the laboratory’s capacity to support food industries in Northern Mindanao, particularly in generating trustworthy nutrition labels for various food products.

By equipping the analysts with refreshed skills and new perspectives, the training fosters greater confidence, accuracy, and efficiency in laboratory operations. Ultimately, this contributes to the DOST’s mission of promoting food safety, consumer protection, compliance with regulations, and competitiveness of local products in both national and global markets.