SACLEO nabs ‘Top 4 Wanted’ man

The suspect tagged as No. 4 Top Most Wanted while being read his Constitutional rights by Patrolman Raymond Patrick Villaruel (left) and Police Corporal Jessie James Butawan (right) following his arrest by operatives led by DPIOU chief PMaj. Kevin Rey Bautista of the Manila Police District. (JERRY S. TAN)

The suspect tagged as No. 4 Top Most Wanted while being read his Constitutional rights by Patrolman Raymond Patrick Villaruel (left) and Police Corporal Jessie James Butawan (right) following his arrest by operatives led by DPIOU chief PMaj. Kevin Rey Bautista of the Manila Police District. (JERRY S. TAN)

166 SHARES Share Tweet

A man tagged as the ‘No. 4 Most Wanted Person (Regional level, 1st Quarter, CY 2024 was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest in connection with the five counts of rape (Art. 266-A) and two counts of acts of lasciviousness under Art. 335 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC) in rel. to Sec. 5 (B), RA 7610.

Suspect Don Mullon Navarro, 24, of No. 14 Lantawan St., Brgy. Doña Imelda, Quezon City, was nabbed in an operation conducted by the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) on June 11, 2024, at 12:55 a.m. by operatives headed by District Police Intelligence and Operations Unit (DPIOU) chief PMaj. Kevin Rey D. Bautista and under the direct supervision of PCol. Mario L. Mayames Jr., C, CID/D2-Manila Police District (MPD).

Bautista said the suspect is facing five counts of rape under Criminal Case No. R-QZN-22-01867 to 71-CR and no bail was recommended for his provisional liberty.

The suspect is also facing two counts of acts of lasciviousness under Criminal Case No. R-QZN-22-01872 to 73-CR, where the recommended bail was set at P360, 000 as recommended by Hon. Jose L. Bautista Jr., Presiding Judge, RTC Branch 107-Quezon City in an order dated April 5, 2022.

It was learned that the suspect was nabbed in front of Blk. 3A Lot 05, North Olympus Subdivision, Novaliches, Quezon City.

During his arrest, the police informed him about the charges filed against him and he was also read his Constitutional rights.