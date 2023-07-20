332 SHARES Share Tweet

ILOILO CITY — Hundreds of personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard can now avail unlimited consultation from primary care physicians at Healthway Medical Network.

This, as Ayala group brings Saludo Sa Serbisyo, its flagship program for the country’s uniformed groups, to Iloilo City.

As a former AFP chief-of-staff, General Emmanuel Bautista (Ret.), who is currently Ayala Corporation’s Head of Security and Crisis Management as well as program director of Saludo, said he is aware of the pain points of the uniformed personnel and hence looks forward to helping address these through Saludo sa Serbisyo.

“Ang Saludo sa Serbisyo ay isang programa para kilalanin ang ating mga unipormadong hanay na patuloy na nagaalay ng kanilang buhay sa pagseserbisyo para sa bayan. Ikinararangal ko na makabilang ako sa mga nagsusulong ng programang ito,” he said.

“Hangad namin na ipamalas sa inyo ang aming taos pusong pasasalamat. Bagama’t ang mga benepisyo na alay namin ay hindi kayang tumbasan ang inyong mga sakripisyo, ang mas mahalaga ay ang mensahe na ang serbisyong iginawad ninyo ay kinikilala ng ating mga napaglingkuran,” he added.

On behalf of the Ayala group, Bautista distributed 350 “CareCards,” which provide free unlimited consultation with primary care physicians in Healthway Medical Network facilities across the country. It also entitles card holders discounts on hospitalization, diagnostics and laboratory services, as well as select pharmacy products. CareCard holders can also avail of one-time flu vaccination or annual physical exam.

Apart from CareCard distribution, #SaludoSaSerbisyo also hosted a caravan, where uniformed personnel could fast-track their home and car loan application as well as receive exclusive rates from Ayala Land properties and Ayala-owned car dealerships. AC Health also offered free health & wellness consultation as well as product sampling from Generika Drugstore, while BPI conducted a financial education seminar.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Ayala for their unwavering commitment to recognizing the invaluable contribution of our uniformed personnel. Their vision and partnership in developing Saludo sa Serbisyo will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of those who serve and protect us,” said Mayor Jerry Treñas in a speech delivered by PESO Iloilo City manager Gab Umadhay on his behalf.

“Saludo represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the well-being and support the needs of our uniformed personnel. Ayala’s commitment to recognizing their tireless efforts is a testament to their unwavering dedication to our nation’s security and safety,” he added.

Saludo is Ayala group‘s flagship program for uniformed personnel. It offers exclusive access to Ayala group’s products and services to help them achieve their personal goals through the following initiatives: home and car ownership assistance, financial education, employment for retired personnel, livelihood training, health and wellness program, cooperative development, product discounts, equipment donation, and scholarship for dependents.