San Miguel Group wins P171-B NAIA rehab contract

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THE San Miguel Group has won the bidding for the P171 billion contract to rehabilitate, operate and maintain the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), besting at least two other bidders.

It was learned that the NAIA project involves capital investment to improve the airport’s facilities to comply with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other international standards.

The concessionaire will be responsible for both landside and airside operations of the NAIA, enhancing compliance, safety, security and capacity to cater to increasing air traffic.

The SMC SAP Company Consortium, comprising San Miguel Holdings Corp., RMM Asian Logistics Inc., RLW Aviation Development Inc. and Incheon International Airport Corp., offered the highest bid of 82.16 percent revenue share to the government.

The winning bidder will also pay P30 billion upfront cost and an annual annuity payment of P2 billion to the government.

The other two bidders that submitted financial bids were Manila International Airport Consortium (25.91 percent) and GMR Airports International B.V. (33.3 percent)

Meanwhile, the winning bidder will have until March 6 to submit the post-award requirements.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said it expects to sign the concession agreement with the winning bidder on March 15, 2024.

The facility, on the other hand, is likely to be turned over in September this year.