San Quintin LGU to fully subsidize the SSS contribution of over 200 barangay workers

Social Security System (SSS) Vice President for Luzon Central 1 Division Vilma P. Agapito (3rd from left), San Quintin Mayor Farah Lee Lumahan (4th from left), and SSS Urdaneta Acting Branch Head Christopher A. Servas (2nd from left) with over 200 Barangay Health Workers (BHW), Barangay Population Workers (BPW), Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), and Child Development Workers (CDW) of San Quintin, Pangasinan, as beneficiaries of the first memorandum of agreement in Pangasinan province under the Contribution Subsidy Provider Program (CSPP).

URDANETA CITY – Social Security System (SSS) Luzon Central 1 Vice President Vilma P. Agapito and San Quintin Mayor Farah Lee Lumahan signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to register San Quintin LGU as the first Contribution Subsidy Provider in Pangasinan.

Starting September 2025, 217 barangay workers will receive a P760 monthly subsidy for their SSS contributions, totaling P164,920 in monthly support. The program will be fully funded by the local government throughout the term of Mayor Lumahan, as part of the municipal government’s efforts of enhancing social protection for community-based workers.

SSS Vice President for Luzon Central 1 Division Vilma P. Agapito said that the groundbreaking agreement between SSS and an LGU is the first of its kind in Pangasinan and Luzon Central 1 Division which covers Barangay Health Workers (BHW), Barangay Population Workers (BPW), Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), and Child Development Workers (CDW) of the said municipality.

“Through this MOA, we are bringing social security protection closer to our grassroots workers who serve as frontliners in their communities. This collaboration with the San Quintin LGU is a trailblazing initiative that we hope other local governments will replicate,” Agapito said.

She further emphasized that consistent and regular SSS contribution remittance ensures long-term protection and access to a wide range of benefits such as sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, funeral, and death benefits. Members also become eligible for salary and calamity loans, providing immediate financial assistance in times of need.

Meanwhile, San Quintin Mayor Farah Lee Lumahan highlighted the LGU’s commitment to the barangay workers.

“Our barangay workers have long been the backbone of community service. By partnering with SSS under the CSPP, we are ensuring that their sacrifices and contributions are recognized through social security protection. This is just the beginning, as we also commit to include our Civic Volunteer Organization (CVO) workers in 2026,” she said.

SSS Urdaneta is also conducting courtesy meetings with other LGUs in its jurisdiction to offer the CSPP, in the hope that they will follow San Quintin’s lead in providing subsidy for the social security coverage of their barangay workers.