Home>News>Provincial>SARAI Ilocos Transforms Local Planning Through Stakeholder Engagement
Provincial

SARAI Ilocos Transforms Local Planning Through Stakeholder Engagement

Journal Online3
SARAI Ilocos

The Department of Science & Technology Ilocos Region (DOST Ilocos Region), through its Smart Agriculture for Resilient Agriculture-based Innovations (SARAI) unit, continues to strengthen the foundation for data-driven agricultural development through a series of Technology Needs Assessment (TNA) and planning workshops conducted with partner local government units (LGUs) across the region.

SARAI Ilocos

The workshops were held in three key cities, each attended by local farmers and representatives from the City Agriculture Office headed by their respective City Agriculturists along with their Agriculture Extension Workers:

  • City of San Fernando – October 29, 2025
  • City of Batac – November 5, 2025
  • City of Candon – November 6, 2025

The activity served as a platform for gathering and validating on-the-ground agricultural data, including cropping calendars, yield patterns, challenges, and ongoing programs and projects of the LGUs. By examining this information directly with the stakeholders who manage and experience local agricultural conditions daily, SARAI ensures that the next steps of its implementation reflect real needs and localized realities.

SARAI Ilocos

Participants openly discussed climate concerns, market pressures, crop performance issues, and conditions affecting productivity. The SARAI Ilocos team, in turn, presented the digital tools, applications, and decision-support systems of the project, demonstrating how satellite data, analytics, and mobile-based advisories can support better planning, monitoring, and response at the field level.

Each session concluded with a planning workshop where validated data and shared insights were compiled to identify priority needs and areas where SARAI technologies can immediately create impact. These outputs now serve as the groundwork for SARAI’s localized implementation, ensuring programs and interventions remain relevant, practical, and results-oriented.

With the completion of TNAs in these LGUs, DOST SARAI Ilocos Region moves forward with a comprehensive and evidence-based roadmap grounded in real community conditions. Through collaborative engagement and science-driven solutions, SARAI continues its mission of making innovation truly felt on the ground, empowering farmers and LGUs toward smarter and more resilient agriculture. (Christian Dominic I. Casimiro)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Gandingan award
DOST-Science and Technology Information Institute (DOST-STII) Director Richard P. Burgos narrated how the department’s official broadcast channel and Gandingan ng Kaunlaran 2023 major awardee DOSTv has been persevering to raise the awareness of Filipinos on science and technology since its establishment in 2016. (Courtesy of UP ComBroadSoc).
Agriculture

DOSTv bags the 17th Gandingan major award for the third time

Journal Online
For the third time since 2020, DOSTv: Science for the People, the official broadcast channel of the Department of Science
Cagayano
People and Places

Congratulations, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations, Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang!

Journal Online
Undersecretary Mabborang is one of the awardees of the Gintong Medalya for Government Services. This award is given to exceptional
Smith Valley Agriculture Cooperative
Smith Valley Agriculture Cooperative, is one of the few farming land that is still existing in Baguio City
Agriculture

Smith Valley: The Intersection of Ancestral Legacy and Technological Innovation by Sharah Ibrahim

Journal Online
The decline in the number of farmers, the growing age of existing farmers, decreasing productivity, and the shrinking of farm
Pineapple Jam
Pineapple Jam of Paula’s Bukidnon Delights
Agriculture

Bukidnon Pineapple Jam Producer Earns FDA Certification with DOST Consultancy

Journal Online
Mama Nene Homemade Delights locally known as Paula’s Bukidnon Delight earns its Certificate of Product Registration (CPR) for its Pineapple