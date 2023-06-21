Save the Children Philippines’ The Pinoy Parent Wins 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Award

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Save the Children Philippines receives a major honor from the recent 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Award® for its impactful campaign on positive parenting which leveraged the power of social media to promote empowered parenting in the Philippines and worldwide.

The child rights organization won Bronze for The Pinoy Parent and the Advocacy for Positive Discipline Campaign that drew praise from the Stevie Award® jury for its “very innovative use of social media to bring awareness to one of most crucial problems worldwide.”

The Stevie Award® is one of the most prestigious global awards for innovation. It is also considered the world’s leading award for achievement in business and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

“We are truly honored by this international recognition,” said Atty. Alberto Muyot, CEO of Save the Children Philippines.

“This achievement highlights the power of positive parenting which we have been advocating for decades. The protection of children at all times from violence in all forms and settings, most especially the home, remains our steadfast commitment. We do whatever it takes to ensure that every child will live in a safer, happier, and fairer world,” Muyot said.

Save the Children Philippines turned to social media to push the advocacy with a digital campaign targeted at young parents who are forging fresh paths in raising their children. It aims to shift societal mindsets, championing nurturing and non-violent discipline practices that prioritize love, respect, and understanding.

“We believe that every child deserves to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment, and through this Campaign we are making significant strides in empowering parents to raise happy, healthy, and well-adjusted children,” said Naida Pasion, Chief Business Development Officer of Save the Children Philippines.

Save the Children Philippines partnered with award-winning public relations firm Comm&Sense in developing and implementing the Campaign using innovative strategies that effectively reached and resonated with target audiences.

Over its four decades of work in the country, Save the Children Philippines continues to work diligently, leveraging its expertise and collaborative work to advocate for children’s rights, empower families, and build resilient communities.

The Pinoy Parent supports Save the Children Philippines’ advocacy for the passage of the Positive Parenting Act to secure and fulfil children’s right to be protected from all forms of violence, including physical and humiliating punishments. The passage of this law will create a paradigm shift in the way people discipline and treat children.

To be a Life Changer for Children and to know more about Save the Children Philippines’ work for and with children, visit: https://www.savethechildren.org.ph/ or The Pinoy Parent Facebook page (@thepinoyparent).