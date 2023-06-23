332 SHARES Share Tweet

In celebration of Pride Month 2023, Save the Children Philippines calls on our leaders and the government to enact laws and policies that will protect all Filipino children, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, or sex characteristics (SOGIESC), from all forms of physical, humiliating, and degrading punishments.

In 2016, the National Baseline Study on Violence against Children1 revealed that four of five children with diverse SOGIESC are more at risk of experiencing physical, psychological, and sexual violence.

“These children suffer different forms of discrimination on a daily basis even in their homes, where they should feel most protected and loved. Many are abused only because they chose to be who they really are,” said Save the Children Philippines SOGIESC Project Officer Ammiel Alano.

“Save the Children Philippines believes all children should be treated with respect—free from all forms of abuse and discrimination. All children, no matter who and what they are, deserve to achieve and embrace their rights fully and to live in a safer, fairer, and more colorful world,” said Save the Children Philippines CEO Atty. Alberto Muyot.

Save the Children Philippines is leading the advocacy, together with children and multi-stakeholder partners, on the passage of the Positive Parenting Bill which, if enacted, will make the Philippines the first country in Southeast Asia to legally protect children from physical and humiliating punishments in all settings, including the home.2

The Positive Parenting Bill defines the positive and transformative ways that Filipino parents can raise and guide children without resorting to any form of violence. The bill says there are methods based on respect for children’s right and protection that are aligned with healthy child development and effective parenting. These methods eventually reared positive adults and well-adjusted members of the society.

Alongside the Positive Parenting Bill, Save the Children Philippines also advocates for the passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill which will advance and strengthen the protection of the vulnerable members of society, including children of diverse SOGIESC who are most impacted by inequality and discrimination.

The SOGIE Equality Law includes, among others, 1) creating an inclusive culture that respects diversity and human rights; 2) setting prevention measures against SOGIESC-based discrimination; 3) providing an inclusive business climate; and 4) promoting political participation of LGBTQIA+ in governance.

“We encourage parents, relatives, schools, communities, and various sectors of society to love, accept, and support their children, regardless of their SOGIESC. Save the Children Philippines will continue to stand up with and echo the voices of children who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community, who have experienced or continue to experience violence, abuse, and discrimination. We owe it to them,” said Save the Children Philippines Director for Advocacy, Campaigns, Communications and Media, George Oliver De La Rama.

Save the Children Philippines will lead a Pride March contingent, together with children and partners, in the upcoming Pride PH Festival on June 24, 2023 at the Quezon City Memorial Circle. Save the Children Philippines Ambassador Ria Atayde will deliver the child rights organization’s solidarity message.

Be a Life Changer for Children. Build a colourful Generation of Hope. To support Save the Children Philippines’ advocacy work for and with children, please reach out to us at [email protected].

1 Council for the Welfare of Children Philippines (2016). National baseline study on violence against children.

2 End Corporal Punishment Org. (2023). Global Progress Report 2021. https://endcorporalpunishment.org/asia-and-the-pacific/

During the Senate Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality Committee hearing on May 15, 2023 Save the Children Philippines submitted its position paper to support the passing of the Senate Bill 2036 or the “Positive Parenting of Children’s Act.”

In the position paper, Save the Children Philippines stressed that the Committee should incorporate provisions supporting parents of children with diverse SOGIESC. This includes making positive parenting trainings available so they can effectively address the specific needs of their children.

Bill Author and Chair of the Committee, Senator Risa Hontiveros, re-echoed the importance of explicitly including tailored measures specific to the needs of children with various backgrounds. “The more specific, the better. Dapat no one is left behind, walang nadidisappear, walang nahuhulog sa rafts ng ating mga legislation (No one should be left behind, no one disappears, no one falls off the rafts of our legislation),” she said.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) report”The Situation of LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender) in the Philippines”3 in 2019 also noted that several children from their Focused Group Discussions talked about feeling unsafe in their homes since they receive punishment for their individuality. According to the CHR, in the Philippines, as in many countries, the family is often the first site of gendered socialization—it is where they learn rigidly defined roles and expectations from men and women. Unfortunately, there are no awareness-raising or sensitization programs targeting parents and caretakers that include discussions on SOGIESC and prevention of abuse.

3 Commission on Human Rights. (2019). The Situation of LGBTQ Children in the Philippines: A Report by the Commission on Human Rights.