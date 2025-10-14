Say PLS! BW Women Launches the First Ever Perfume Lotion Spray in the Philippines

388 SHARES Share Tweet

BW Women, the well-loved Gen Z personal care and fragrance brand, officially unveiled its latest breakthrough: the first ever Perfume Lotion Spray (PLS) in the Philippines. The much-anticipated launch took place at an exclusive, invite-only event held at SM North EDSA Annex on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

Hosted by Gayle of Monster RX93.1, the high-energy affair showcased BW Women’s newest innovation, combining the luxury of fine fragrance with the nourishment of skincare. Guests were introduced to the Perfume Lotion Spray Collection, featuring four floral scents: Musk, Rosé, Bliss, and Bloom.

Unlike traditional fragrance or body lotion, PLS is the ultimate 2-in-1 solution, infusing skin with long lasting scent while delivering hydration and radiance. Each formula is powered by skin-loving ingredients such as Vitamin E, Ceramides, Argan Oil, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid for an indulgent daily ritual that keeps skin soft, supple, and glowing.

The star-studded event gathered VIP lifestyle influencers, BW Women’s direct sales distributors, and retail and e-commerce trade partners, who were treated to thrilling performances by P-pop group VXON and PBB Collab finalist Will Ashley. Special guest Zack Tabudlo also graced the launch to show support for his Blackwater family.

“BW Women has always been about empowering you to be your best self every day,” said Denice Sy, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc. “With PLS, we’re giving Filipinas something that’s not just new, but truly game-changing! Because it’s not just about smelling good, it’s about feeling confident, radiant, and cared for, every single day.”

With the launch of PLS, BW Women is entering an exciting new era of innovation, bridging fragrance, skincare, and lifestyle into one empowering experience.

BW Women’s Perfume Lotion Spray (Php 225) is available in all SM Supermarkets, Savemore, and SM Hypermarket outlets, as well as Robinsons Department Store, Landmark Department Store, W Department Stores, LCC Department Stores, Gaisano Department Store chains, among other leading and provincial department stores nationwide. It is also available online in Blackwater’s flagship TikTok, Shopee and Lazada stores.