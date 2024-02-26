SC affirms life sentence of woman who pimped her six-year-old niece online

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of an aunt who pimped her six-year-old niece online.

The woman child pornographer was sentenced to reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment and a fine of P2,000,000.

The en banc ruling, through Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, denied the appeal of Luisa Pineda who was earlier convicted by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) and the Court of Appeals (CA) for child pornography qualified with the use of a computer system.

Following a tip from the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division conducted a surveillance of Pineda’s house. With a search warrant, the police officers, together with barangay officials, proceeded to her house where they found, among others, a computer set and cellphone with nude photos and videos of Pineda’s six-year-old niece.

The police officers were also able to rescue three minors who were handed over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Her niece told police officers that she was left under the custody of Pineda after her parents separated. She also narrated that Pineda ordered her to enter a room, remove her clothes and stand naked in front of a computer monitor with a webcam, where her private parts were exposed to an unidentified old man.

Pineda likewise took pictures and videos of the victim on two separate occasions, where she was even made to touch her private part in front of a computer screen.

Pineda was thus charged for violation of Sections 4(a), (b), and (c) of Republic Act No. (RA) 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009, in relation to Section 4(c)(2) of RA 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. The RTC found Pineda guilty and the said decision was affirmed by the CA.