Scientists, regulators, and media unite to strengthen biotech communication and policy support

MANILA, Philippines — On October 14, 2025, key stakeholders in science, regulation, and media gathered for a forum at the Century Park Hotel, Manila, jointly organized by Science Communicators Philippines (SciCommPH), CropLife Philippines, and the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA). This event aimed to foster dialogue on biotechnology research, regulation, and adoption in the Philippines.

In her welcome message, Dr. Ruby Roan Cristobal, President of SciCommPH, highlighted biotechnology’s vital role in food security, public health, and climate resilience. She called on media professionals to strengthen science reporting and utilize credible sources to inform the public accurately about biotechnology. “Let this be a session of constructive engagement, productive discussion, and shared commitment to advancing the well-being of Filipinos through the safe, responsible, and effective application of agricultural biotechnology,” she said.

Dr. Gerlie Tatlonghari, SEARCA Program Head for Research and Thought Leadership, emphasized the importance of pairing scientific innovation with effective communication. She called for collaboration among scientists, regulators, and the media to build an understanding of biotechnology’s contribution to sustainable agriculture. “The media plays an indispensable role as storytellers, educators, and catalysts of public understanding. Hence, we invite the media to bridge the science and policy on agri-biotechnology, and combat misinformation through evidence-based reporting,” she stated.

Plenary presentations covered advances in global and local biotech R&D, including genetically modified (GM) and gene-edited crops, updates on Malusog (Golden) Rice, Bt eggplant, Bt corn, and studies on Bt corn adoption by Filipino farmers. These sessions addressed biotechnology’s roles in overcoming nutritional deficiencies and pest resistance, while also noting ongoing challenges with misinformation and uneven policy awareness. Ms. Jenny Panopio, Biotech Consultant for CropLife Philippines, moderated the session.

Ms. Kristine Tome, Program Officer II at the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), presented global biotech trends. She noted that GM crop adoption increased by about 10% from 2019 to 2024 in 32 countries, with majority from developing nations. “We must continue building partnerships to advance sustainable, innovative, and inclusive agricultural biotechnology for the Filipino people,” she encouraged.

Mr. Joy Bartolome Duldulao, Branch Director of the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) Isabela Station, introduced the Healthier Rice Program, which aims to combat malnutrition and boost resilience through biofortified rice varieties like Malusog Rice (Golden Rice) and High-Iron and Zinc Rice (HiZR). He pointed out the country’s persistent nutritional challenges, and emphasized, “Rice can do more than fill our stomachs—it can nourish lives, strengthen communities, and build a healthier nation.”

Dr. Lourdes Taylo, Scientist I at the Institute of Plant Breeding, University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), shared insights from two decades of research on Bt eggplant—the first locally developed GM eggplant, which resists the eggplant fruit and shoot borer. “Bt eggplant offers farmers a safe, effective, and environmentally friendly alternative to chemical control,” said Taylo, referring to field trial successes.

Dr. Clarisse Gonsalvo of the UPLB College of Development Communication presented her research on the social dimensions of Bt corn farming in Pampanga. The findings showed that farmers’ adoption is driven by trust and personal experience rather than just policy or outside influence. “Adoption is not just about yield, it’s also about identity and trust,” Gonsalvo noted.

Policymakers were encouraged to engage farmers as innovation partners and to integrate social science into biotechnology adoption strategies. “If the precautionary principle tells us, ‘when in doubt, stop,’ social science tells us, ‘when in doubt, listen,’” said Gonsalvo.

A panel discussion featuring Dr. Joel Adorada (DA-Bureau of Plant Industry), Dr. Saturnina Halos (DA-Biotechnology Program Office), and Dr. Reynante Ordonio (PhilRice) outlined regulatory milestones and challenges. Despite progress, hurdles like legal action, local bans, and misinformation persist. The panel advocated for coexistence among biotech, conventional, and organic farming systems to empower farmer choice. Dr. Winifredo Dagli (UPLB College of Development Communication) moderated the panel.

During the open forum, attendees raised concerns about seed access, affordability, intellectual property, and differences between genetic modification and gene editing. Experts clarified that both methods are biotechnological, though gene-edited products may face lighter regulations.

Farmers attested to the positive impact of biotech crops on productivity and income, though issues around seed access and market reach remain. Panelists emphasized the ongoing need to engage the judiciary and legislative bodies to develop inclusive, science-based biotechnology policies.

Ms. Ma. Aileen Garcia, Senior Manager for Project Coordination & Advocacy of Healthier Rice Program at IRRI, closed by stressing the centrality of science communication: “Science communication is key to bridging innovation and public understanding.” She urged engagement with all sectors to build trust and maintain support for innovations such as healthier rice.

The forum concluded with a collective call for intensified science communication and multi-sectoral collaboration to ensure continued benefits of agricultural innovation for Filipino farmers and consumers. Mr. Ramon Abadilla, Executive Director of CropLife Philippines, closed the event by highlighting the importance of telling the biotechnology story—one of inclusivity, resilience, and sustainability—and moving it forward for the nation’s farmers.