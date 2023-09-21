Screening of movie about trafficking supported by BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) expressed its support on communication efforts to prevent trafficking.

Officers of the BI’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) attended a special screening of the movie Sound of Freedom, sponsored by Senator Mark Villar and Undersecretary Emmeline Villar last September 16.

The movie is based on a true story about a former CIA agent who, after rescuing a boy from ruthless child traffickers, learns that the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her.

He quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

The BI, together with numerous government agencies, is a member of the inter-agency council against trafficking.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed his support on the initiative, stating that communication is important to open up conversations about trafficking.

“It is happening right under our noses,” said Tansingco. “Efforts like this is important because it starts conversations about what trafficking is,” he stated.