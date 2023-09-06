Sean “Diddy” Combs to receive Global Icon Award with epic return performance at 2023 “VMAs”

416 SHARES Share Tweet

K-pop superstars TOMORROW X TOGETHER join star-packed performers lineup, set to make history with cross-genre performance featuring Anitta

SINGAPORE (September 5, 2023) – Sean “Diddy” Combs, the legendary hip hop mogul and pioneer, is set to receive the prestigious Global Icon Award and perform at the 2023 “VMAs,” taking place on Tuesday, September 12th at the Prudential Centre. Fans in Southeast Asia can follow @MTVAsia on socials for more updates on the show.

Diddy will receive the Global Icon Award for his unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond.

Combs, whose worldwide impact has lasted for more than three decades including two #1 albums on the Billboard 200 and five #1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 will also make a highly-anticipated return to the iconic MTV stage. This marks his first performance at the “VMAs” since 2005.

In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy is also nominated for 4 other awards this year for his work on “Creepin” (Remix) and “Gotta Move On.” His nominations include 2 for “Best Collaboration,” as well as “Best Rap” and “Best R&B.”

The Global Icon Award, originally from MTV’s Europe Music Awards (EMAs), celebrates an artist or band whose unparalleled career and continued influence have achieved a unique level of global success in music and beyond. Diddy also hosted MTV Europe Music Award 2002 at the Palazzo Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain.

Memorable “VMAs” moments: Diddy has a storied history with the “VMAs,” with memorable moments dating back to his debut performance of “Mo Money Mo Problems” in 1997. He returned to the stage in 2002 to perform a medley of “Bad Boy For Life,” “Pass the Courvoisier (Part 2)” and “I Need A Girl (Parts 1 & 2).” In 2005, Diddy hosted the “VMAs” from Miami, leading an orchestra into a performance featuring Snoop Dogg on stage and video performance from the late Notorious B.I.G. In his first year as a nominee, Diddy won a Moonman for “Best R&B Video” (1997) and later won the “Viewer’s Choice” award (1998).

About Diddy: Diddy recently announced his highly anticipated R&B masterpiece “The Love Album: Off the Grid” dropping on Diddy Day, September 15th, 2023. Under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, the new album signifies Diddy’s triumphant return since his critically acclaimed solo album “Last Train to Paris” in 2010. It’s not just a return to music, but an evolution and renaissance of his love for the art of storytelling. The latest album showcases Diddy’s evolution as both an artist and producer, poised to redefine the boundaries of R&B. This new body of work pushes the genre into new territories while highlighting Diddy’s unparalleled talent for curating exceptional musical experiences. With an extraordinary array of collaborators, united by Diddy, the album is set to captivate audiences worldwide. As a cultural icon, innovator, and mogul, Diddy’s influence on the music industry is unrivaled. With an historic catalog of hit records and a track record of shaping the sounds of superstars, he returns to his R&B roots as an Executive Producer and Curator ofThe Love Album: Off the Grid.”



TXT ANNOUNCED AS LATEST ADDITION TO PERFORMERS K-pop superstars TOMORROW X TOGETHER are the latest addition announced for the star-packed performer lineup, which includes Anitta, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Karol G, Kelsea Ballerini, Lil Wayne, Måneskin, Shakira, Stray Kids. Additional performers to be announced. (more info)

NOMINATIONS + VOTING: With the addition of Social Categories, Taylor Swift (11) still leads Nominations, followed by SZA (8), BLACKPINK, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo (6), Kim Petras and Sam Smith (5 each), Beyoncé, Diddy, Drake, Ice Spice, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Shakira and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (4 each). General fan voting is now closed; voting remains open for Social Categories and “Best New Artist.”

