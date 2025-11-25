SEARCA advances lifelong learning and regional cooperation with micro-credentials roundtable

277 SHARES Share Tweet

PASIG CITY, Philippines — The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) advanced the conversation on lifelong learning and workforce readiness with its recently concluded Roundtable Discussion on Micro-Credentials in Southeast Asia: Lessons for the Philippines. Held on 30 October 2025 at Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, the hybrid event brought together regional and national leaders in education, government, and industry to examine opportunities and best practices for micro-credentialing in the region.

Organized with the support of the Philippine Department of Education (DepEd), the roundtable forms part of SEARCA’s six-month Regional Scoping Study on Micro-Credentials in Southeast Asia. The initiative explores policies, institutional practices, and quality assurance from Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand, setting the stage for policy and educational transformation.

In her opening remarks, SEARCA Center Director Dr. Mercedita Sombilla affirmed that Southeast Asian education reflects resilience and “rising ambition.” She underscored micro-credentials as a “strategic imperative” to cultivate flexible, inclusive, and future-ready learning systems, with the capacity to expand opportunities for learners from all backgrounds—including those in farming communities.

Mr. John Arnold Siena, Deputy Director for Programme and Development of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Secretariat, reiterated SEAMEO’s commitment to curriculum reform and equity, stating that micro-credentials can directly advance Sustainable Development Goal 4 on Quality Education, especially for underserved and crisis-affected populations.

Delivering the message of Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Atty. Amorsolo Camara, Jr., Director IV for International Cooperation and Government Relations at DepEd, expressed the Department’s support for reimagining education with flexible learning pathways. He described micro-credentials as a “passport to opportunity” for Filipino learners to bridge education and employability.

Panel discussions featured frameworks and practices from key Southeast Asian institutions, including Wawasan Open University (Malaysia), Kasetsart University (Thailand), Thailand Professional Qualification Institute (TPQI), SEAMEO Regional Language Centre (RELC, Singapore), SEAMEO Regional Open Learning Centre (SEAMOLEC, Indonesia), and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Regional Office in Bangkok. The panelists highlighted the diversity in approaches but a shared commitment to portable, quality-assured micro-credentials that foster lifelong learning across the region.

The afternoon sessions spotlighted Philippines-specific developments, with participation from DepEd, Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Agencies discussed the integration of micro-certification in the Alternative Learning System (ALS), formal adoption of micro-credentials in higher education, industry-aligned modular qualifications for technical and vocational learners, and the Credit Accumulation and Transfer System for professionals. Industry partner Unilab Manufacturing Network shared their perspective on aligning credentials with workforce needs through initiatives like UniEd.

Philippine universities demonstrated their approaches to flexible and lifelong learning. University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) highlighted the role of higher education in supporting national development through micro-credentials, while UP Open University, Mapúa University, and Batangas State University showcased models emphasizing industry relevance, credit transfer, and real-world skill alignment.

Dr. Maria Cristeta Cuaresma, SEARCA Senior Program Head for Education and Collective Learning, synthesized the roundtable’s key themes: the need for policy coherence across sectors, active industry participation in curriculum design, and regional collaboration for mutual recognition of micro-credentials. She underscored that inclusivity and lifelong learning should remain at the heart of these efforts.

Dr. Nur Azura binti Adam, SEARCA Deputy Director for Programs, closed the event by reaffirming SEARCA’s commitment to regional partnerships and dialogue toward a coherent Southeast Asian framework for micro-credentials.

This event marks a significant milestone in SEARCA’s mandate under the SEAMEO Priority Areas and its 12th Five-Year Development Plan: Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia), further empowering stakeholders with inclusive, flexible learning pathways.