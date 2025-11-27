SEARCA advocates circular agriculture in Southeast Asia at Vietnam climate conference

305 SHARES Share Tweet

HANOI, Vietnam—The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) urged a transformative shift to circular agriculture systems during the 2025 Thai Nguyen University of Agriculture and Forestry (TUAF) International Climate Change Conference (ICCC) on 14 October 2025 in Hanoi. SEARCA Center Director Dr. Mercedita Sombilla drew attention to the need for Southeast Asia to move away from traditional linear and extractive agricultural models and instead adopt circular, regenerative practices.

In her keynote, Sombilla highlighted circular agriculture as a practical solution to challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity. She stressed measures like minimizing waste, regenerating ecosystems, and creating value from agricultural by-products including rice straw, livestock manure, and crop residues. Despite financial, technical, supply chain, and socio-cultural barriers, she pointed to positive developments, such as the adoption of precision agriculture, Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and biogas systems. Case studies from the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries underscored these innovations.

Sombilla advocated for coordinated policies, enhanced regional collaboration, and sustained investment to drive the mainstreaming of circular practices. She emphasized the need for clear communication with stakeholders and encouraged government, academia, and farmers to collaborate on inclusive policy frameworks, consistent research, and robust monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems.

The conference also marked the start of an expanded SEARCA-TUAF collaboration through the signing of a memorandum of understanding. TUAF was represented by Rector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hung Quang, also Vietnam’s representative to the SEARCA Governing Board, and Dr. Duong Van Thao, Head of the Science, Technology and International Cooperation Department.

This partnership supports SEARCA’s 12th Five-Year Development Plan, which concentrates on the Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia). By partnering with TUAF, SEARCA reinforces its commitment to promoting a climate-resilient, inclusive, and innovation-driven agricultural sector, aiming to steer sustainable and transformative initiatives throughout the region.