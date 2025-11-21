SEARCA and DepEd strengthen collaboration to boost school and home gardens nationwide

332 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS BAÑOS, Philippines — The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), recently conducted a consultation workshop to finalize a unified monitoring and evaluation (M&E) tool for the Gulayan sa Paaralan Program (GPP) and the School-plus-Home Gardens cum Biodiversity Enhancement and Enterprise (SHGBEE) Program. The workshop was held on 11–12 November 2025 in Los Baños, Laguna.

The M&E tool is a key step in strengthening nationwide efforts to promote food security, nutrition education, and sustainable livelihoods through integrated school and home gardening. Developed collaboratively by SEARCA, DepEd, local government units, and community partners, this instrument will support effective program monitoring and continual improvement for the GPP and SHGBEE.

Thirty-nine participants—including Schools Division Office representatives from Laguna, Rizal, and Palawan; district supervisors; School Governance and Operations Division and Curriculum Implementation Division chiefs; principals; and non-teaching personnel—attended the event. They engaged in intensive discussions to ensure the tool’s alignment with DepEd’s objectives and to address practical concerns based on field experience.

The program opened with welcome remarks from Dr. Nur Azura binti Adam, SEARCA Deputy Director for Programs, and Dr. Editha Atendido, Schools Division Superintendent of Laguna. Both speakers highlighted the significance of the partnership and the value of collaborative efforts in enhancing the impact of school and home garden initiatives.

Dr. Gerlie Tatlonghari, Program Head of SEARCA’s Research and Thought Leadership Department, presented an overview of the project goals. This was followed by a hands-on session led by Ms. Anna Gale Vallez, Program Specialist, during which participants reviewed DepEd Memorandum No. 223, series of 2016, and worked together to refine the tool’s indicators.

Representatives from the participating divisions subsequently presented findings and recommendations to further enhance the M&E tool. The workshop concluded with an open forum and a commitment to further revisions incorporating participant feedback.

Los Baños Municipal Mayor Neil Andrew Nocon attended the event, commending the innovative collaboration between SEARCA and DepEd. He also announced a new municipal initiative to promote local tourism through a historical tour highlighting Dr. Jose Rizal’s connection to Los Baños.

Following the workshop, SEARCA will revise the M&E tool based on participant input. The updated draft will be distributed to Schools Division Offices in Laguna, Rizal, and Palawan for validation before submission as a formal policy recommendation to the DepEd Central Office. The validated tool is intended as the standard for future monitoring and evaluation of all school garden programs nationwide.