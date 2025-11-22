SEARCA calls for bold agri transformation at ICFEC 2025

249 SHARES Share Tweet

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) has underscored the vital role of the science-policy-practice interface in achieving resilient and sustainable food systems. Speaking at the 3rd International Conference on Food, Environment, and Culture (ICFEC), held from 5 to 7 November 2025 at the Hotel Supreme, SEARCA Center Director Dr. Mercedita Sombilla advocated for a bold, systemic shift in Southeast Asia’s agrifood sector.

In her keynote address, Dr. Sombilla championed the Science-Policy-Practice Interface (SPPI) as a bridge connecting research, governance, and community action. Emphasizing the importance of stronger multi-stakeholder collaboration and dynamic knowledge exchange, she introduced the triple nexus approach—linking food, environment, and nutrition—as a framework for cross-sectoral coordination that leads to healthier diets and resilient ecosystems.

Dr. Sombilla outlined SEARCA’s integrated efforts through flagship programs that combine research, policy advocacy, technology incubation, and capacity building:

Climate-smart and digital agriculture initiatives, bolstered by policy briefs and institutional development;

The Safeguarding and Sustaining the Integrity of Halal Food project, which works to harmonize halal standards across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN);

The Building the Enabling Environment for the Uptake of Modern Agricultural Biotechnology (BUMP-UP Biotech) project, designed to promote biotechnology adoption through evidence-based policies, farmer training, and media outreach;

The Rice Straw Biogas Hub, a scalable model for converting rice straw into bioenergy and value-added products.

Highlighting SEARCA’s commitment to inclusive agri-enterprise development, Dr. Sombilla cited value chain initiatives in calamansi and coconut and introduced the Consortium for Agricultural Policy Research Initiatives (CAPRI), a regional network dedicated to advancing evidence-based policy in support of sustainable agriculture.

“Bridging science, policy, and practice is vital for transforming agriculture in Southeast Asia,” Dr. Sombilla said. “The goal is not just higher yields, but resilient livelihoods, restored ecosystems, and secured nutrition for future generations.”

The conference, themed “Global Conversations and Cooperations on Science, Technology, Innovations, and Culture Towards Sustainable Communities,” signaled a shift from academic outputs to tangible impacts in local communities. Through its 12th Five-Year Development Plan, Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia), SEARCA is championing science-led and culturally attuned solutions for inclusive and sustainable food systems throughout the region.