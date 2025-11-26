SEARCA champions regenerative agriculture for food security and environmental restoration in Southeast Asia

360 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS BAÑOS, Philippines—A transformative shift toward regenerative agriculture is vital for securing the future of food and restoring the environment in Southeast Asia. This was the central message delivered by Dr. Mercedita Sombilla, Center Director of the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA), in her keynote address at the 5th International Conference on Food Security and Sustainable Agriculture in the Tropics (IC-FSSAT).

Held both virtually via Zoom and onsite at Hasanuddin University in Makassar, Indonesia, on 29 October 2025, the gathering convened global thought leaders to address urgent agricultural and ecological concerns under the theme, “Regenerative Agriculture for Sustainable Food Production and Environmental Restoration.”

Sombilla underscored the ongoing negative impacts of conventional, input-heavy farming—ranging from soil degradation and declining yields to biodiversity loss and increased vulnerability to climate change. She advocated for regenerative agriculture as a scientifically-grounded approach that can revitalize soil health, boost biodiversity, enhance climate resilience, and improve farmers’ productivity.

Referencing the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), Sombilla identified three guiding pillars of regenerative agriculture: fostering harmonious ecological relationships; prioritizing soil health with minimal soil disturbance; and lowering dependence on synthetic inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides.

Sombilla shared success stories from around the region, including Thailand’s Thai Rice for Life Initiative—where regenerative farming practices resulted in 30% higher yields and equivalent reductions in production costs—and an Indonesian project integrating agroforestry with small-scale palm oil, leading to diverse incomes and more sustainable land use.

She acknowledged that transitioning to regenerative systems poses challenges for farmers in the short term. However, she highlighted the substantial, long-term advantages: increased carbon sequestration for climate mitigation; improved market access for sustainably-produced food; adoption of precision technology and artificial intelligence (AI); and the role of public-private partnerships in supporting farmer training, financing, and market integration.

Sombilla encouraged researchers, educators, and students to champion regenerative agriculture throughout Southeast Asia by driving innovation, implementation, and rigorous evaluation.

She also spotlighted SEARCA’s flagship initiatives, including the Joint Degree Master of Science in Food Security and Climate Change (MS FSCC), which equips future professionals with essential expertise in sustainable agriculture; the School-plus-Home Gardens Project (S+HGP), which promotes school and home gardening to improve nutrition and food variety; and the Rice Straw Biogas Hub (RSBH), which converts rice straw into biochar and compost for soil restoration and a circular bioeconomy.

Other conference highlights included insights from Dr. Ir. Andi Amran Sulaiman, Minister of Agriculture of Indonesia; Prof. B. Nishantha of the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka; Prof. Mahmoud Seleiman of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia; and Mr. Liu Hung-Tse of Group Gain Bio-Agri Co., Taiwan.

Through its 12th Five-Year Development Plan: Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia), SEARCA continues to spearhead regenerative practices that rebuild ecosystems, strengthen farmer livelihoods, and safeguard food security across the region.