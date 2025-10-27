416 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS BAÑOS, Philippines — The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) marked a defining milestone as it hosted the 73rd Governing Board Meeting (GBM) on 29–30 September 2025 at its headquarters at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) campus.

A highlight of the meeting was the formal endorsement and adoption of SEARCA’s updated 12th Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP) for FY 2025/2026 to FY 2029/2030. The plan, themed Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia), represents a strategic shift towards acceleration in regional agricultural development, positioning SEARCA as a catalyst for inclusive, climate-resilient, and innovation-led progress in agriculture throughout the region.

SEARCA Director Dr. Mercedita Sombilla—the Center’s first woman leader—presented the strategic agenda to the Governing Board, which consists of representatives from the 11 SEAMEO Member Countries.

“This plan builds on past achievements with sharper thrusts—advancing evidence-based policy, education, and innovation to transform agriculture across Southeast Asia,” Sombilla stated, highlighting SEARCA’s commitment to bridging science and practice for the region’s farming communities.

Chairing the Governing Board, Assoc. Prof. Huon Thavrak of Cambodia, underscored the urgency of SEARCA’s new agenda: “The foundation is strong. Now we must accelerate. The mission we are part of is urgent and necessary.” Board members in attendance included Dr. Suhaimi bin Haji Abdul Wahab of Brunei Darussalam, Dr. Inta Chanthavong of Lao People’s Democratic Republic, YBhg Prof. Dr. Nazamid bin Saari of Malaysia, Dr. Ye Tint Tun of Myanmar, Dr. Jose Camacho, Jr. of the Philippines, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Chew Fook Tim of Singapore, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Narongrit Muangmai of Thailand, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Acácio Cardoso Amaral of Timor-Leste, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Hung Quang of Vietnam.

The meeting also featured participation from key partners, including Assistant Secretary Cilette Liboro-Co (Philippine Department of Education), who highlighted the transformative role of education in shaping the future of agriculture.

“Education teaches you not just how to follow stories, but how to shape them. Not just to wait for good news but how to make it,” she shared.

Representatives from SEAMEO’s Associate and Affiliate Members—including Southeast Asia One Health University Network (SEAOHUN), University of Tsukuba, and the Embassy of Morocco—joined virtually, affirming SEARCA’s expanding network of collaboration. SEAMEO Deputy Director Pintip Iamnirath urged SEARCA to strengthen its leadership in integrating research, policy, and practice. “If we align our collective expertise, we will begin to see the transformation we have long aspired—that is, farmers are thriving, not struggling, in an increasingly complex world,” she remarked.

As the host institution, UPLB, represented by Chancellor Jose Camacho, Jr., reiterated its commitment to supporting SEARCA’s innovative trajectory and regional impact.

The 12th FYDP is poised to deliver benefits across Southeast Asia, fostering research-to-policy innovation ecosystems, enhancing institutional capacities, and scaling transformative solutions in partnership with governments, universities, development agencies, and farming communities.

The SEARCA Governing Board concluded the meeting with a strong commitment to advance the Center’s new strategic objectives and affirmed support for its vision: a Southeast Asia where agriculture is sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready.