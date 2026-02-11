SEARCA evaluation confirms major gains for Filipino rice farmers under DA RCEF-RESP

332 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS BAÑOS, Philippines — A nationwide endline evaluation led by the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) has confirmed that the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund–Rice Extension Services Program (RCEF-RESP) of the Philippine Department of Agriculture – Agricultural Training Institute (DA-ATI) is delivering substantial improvements in rice farm productivity, profitability, and resilience across the country.

The findings were presented during the “Keeping on Track: ATI’s FY 2025 Annual Performance Review and FY 2026 Commitment Signing” held on 27 January 2026 at The Hive Hotel and Convention Place. The study, “Reaping the Benefits: Evaluation of RCEF-RESP 2019–2024,” led by Project Team Leader Dr. Ernesto Brown, assessed the program’s impact following the enactment of Republic Act No. 11203 or the Rice Tariffication Law. The event gathered representatives from all Regional ATI Training Centers and ATI Central Office officials, including Engr. Remelyn Recoter, Director IV, and Ms. Milagros Urbano, Chief, Policy and Planning Division.

The SEARCA-led evaluation found that RCEF-RESP has successfully delivered extension services at scale, reaching more than 300,000 Filipino farmers, trainers, and extension intermediaries across 57 priority rice-producing provinces. This broad reach has translated into higher adoption of science-based rice production practices that are directly linked to better yields, lower production risks, and improved farm incomes.

Farmer-beneficiaries reported significantly increased use of certified inbred seeds, leading to more uniform crop stands and higher productivity. Improved crop establishment and nutrient management, along with more effective pest and disease control, have helped reduce crop losses and stabilize yields even under variable weather and market conditions. In addition, strengthened mechanization-related skills have enabled farmers to make better use of machinery, lowering labor costs, improving timeliness of farm operations, and contributing to higher net returns from rice.

Learning Sites for Agriculture (LSAs) and Farmer Field Schools (FFS) emerged as critical platforms for impact. By providing hands-on, field-based training, these modalities allowed farmers to test, adapt, and adopt technologies under real farm conditions. The evaluation noted that farmers engaged in LSAs and FFS were more likely to sustain improved practices, share knowledge with peers, and invest in further upgrading their production systems. These changes at the farm level have contributed not only to higher household incomes but also to enhanced local food security in rice-dependent communities.

Beyond individual farms, the evaluation underscored RCEF-RESP’s contribution to strengthening local extension systems, which is essential for sustaining impact. The program has supported the development and upgrading of LSAs as practical learning hubs, enhanced the competencies of extension intermediaries, and improved coordination among ATI, Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), local government units, and farmer organizations. This more coherent and collaborative extension network has improved the delivery of services and technologies to farmers, making public investment in extension more effective and inclusive.

Overall, the evaluation concluded that RCEF-RESP is a relevant and effective public investment, generating measurable benefits for rice farmers and the rice sector. To protect and scale these gains, the study recommends strengthening post-training support so that farmers and extension intermediaries can continue to apply and refine new practices; harmonizing monitoring and evaluation systems across implementing agencies to better track outcomes and guide decision-making; clarifying inter-agency roles to reduce overlaps and close gaps; and improving convergence with credit, insurance, mechanization, and market support so that farmers can fully capitalize on the knowledge and skills they have acquired. Taken together, these measures can deepen the program’s contribution to farmer resilience and competitiveness amid climate and market uncertainties.

This endline evaluation of RCEF-RESP aligns with SEARCA’s 12th Five-Year Development Plan: Sustainable Transformation of Agricultural Systems through Innovation in Southeast Asia (SUSTAIN Southeast Asia), which aims to accelerate agricultural transformation through innovation and evidence-based policy. By rigorously documenting how RCEF-RESP’s targeted interventions have boosted smallholder success, the SEARCA-led study offers a scalable model for designing, implementing, and assessing similar initiatives in the Philippines and the broader Southeast Asian rice sector. In doing so, the evaluation helps ensure that farmers remain at the center of regional investment and climate-resilient development.