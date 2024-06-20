SEARCA in talks for PH-Thailand diplomatic ties’ diamond jubilee

SEARCA Center Director Dr. Glenn Gregorio (second from the left) presents a mini replica of the SEARCA Growth Monument to Thai Ambassador Tull Traisorat (center). Looking on are Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission Rangsant Srimangkorn (second from right), First Secretary Witsarut Piyavongsomboon (rightmost), and Deputy Director for Administration Joselito Florendo (leftmost). The SEARCA Growth Monument consists of 11 stylized human figures linked internally on a square base, symbolizing synergy amid the diversity of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) member countries toward a more prosperous Southeast Asia. SEAMEO is SEARCA’s mother organization.

Thai Ambassador to the Philippines Tull Traisorat visited the Philippine government-hosted Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) to discuss joint efforts in a year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of Philippines-Thailand diplomatic relations this year.

The envoy was accompanied by Minister and Deputy Chief of Mission Rangsant Srimangkorn and First Secretary Witsarut Piyavongsomboon. They were received by SEARCA Center Director Dr. Glenn Gregorio and other SEARCA officials.

Traisorat began by lauding SEARCA’s significant contribution to agriculture development and food security in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand. He also thanked the Center for its continuous support to the Thai people through scholarships and training programs.

The emissary then announced a year-long anniversary celebration focusing on people-to-people connections under the banner of “Moving Forward to A New Era of Closer Friendship and Common Prosperity.” He invited SEARCA to participate in various events, including the kick-off celebration held last June 14 at Dusit Thani Manila and a symposium in August 2024.

In keeping with the focus on people-to-people connectivity, Gregorio proposed a symposium that would involve organizations within the Los Baños Science Community that have collaborated with Thailand. This would directly showcase existing connections.

To further strengthen ties, Gregorio also suggested a networking lunch focused on exploring public-private partnerships. The invitees would include Team Thailand Plus, a group comprising Thai officers from the Royal Thai Embassy Manila, Thai ministries (Foreign Affairs, Commerce, Defense Attaché) and Navy Attaché, along with Thai conglomerates investing in the Philippines and SEARCA’s network of institutions.

Building on these ideas, Ambassador Traisorat proposed a joint collaboration between SEARCA and the Embassy on an anniversary exhibition.

The ambassador also shared insights from the visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to Banayon Elementary School in Leyte, Philippines in February 2024. He highlighted the school’s participation in a collaborative project with the Philippine Department of Education and championed by Princess Sirindhorn that promotes better nutrition and health among young students.

Traisorat explained that Banayon Elementary School implements a unique approach based on Thailand’s “sufficiency economy philosophy,” which emphasizes moderation, prudence, and social immunity. The school has established rice and vegetable farms, fishponds, and hydroponic facilities that follow these principles. Students harvest and sell the produce, with the proceeds going into a central fund used by the school. This successful model has extended beyond the school grounds, reaching the households of students and teachers, and even the wider community. Impressed by this initiative, Traisorat expressed keen interest in discussing the project with SEARCA and exploring its inclusion in the anniversary exhibition.

In response, Gregorio shared the success of SEARCA’s School-Plus-Home Garden Program (S+HGP) and its related projects on biodiversity enhancement and enterprise development in Busuanga, Palawan and Cambodia. He said SEARCA will invite Banayon Elementary School to participate in upcoming S+HGP activities.

Gregorio led the SEARCA delegation to the reception hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy in Manila on June 14 at Dusit Thani Manila, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Thailand-Philippines diplomatic relations.