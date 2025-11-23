SEARCA showcases biotechnology advances at National Biotechnology Week 2025

249 SHARES Share Tweet

MANILA, Philippines — The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) participated in the National Biotechnology Week 2025, held from 28 to 30 October 2025 at the Century Park Hotel in Manila. Featuring the theme “gAIn Biotech, growing Artificial Intelligence, nurturing Biotechnology,” the event convened government agencies, academic institutions, students, and private sector partners to emphasize how artificial intelligence (AI) and biotechnology are propelling sustainable agriculture, food security, and human capital development.

The Philippines’ Department of Education (DepEd) led this year’s celebration, with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced as host for 2026.

Dr. Carmela Oracion, Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary for Learning Systems Strand at DepEd, opened the event by underscoring the value of fostering scientific curiosity and critical thinking among Filipino learners. Janir Datukan, Assistant Secretary for Early Childhood Care and Development and Secretary of the Literacy Coordinating Council Secretariat at DepEd, emphasized that advances in technology must remain anchored in human values.

SEARCA’s interactive exhibit booth provided hands-on experiences and practical information about biotechnology and climate-smart agriculture. The booth aimed to enhance public awareness and highlight biotechnology’s role in agricultural innovation, development, and sustainability. Attendees accessed policy briefs, fact sheets, case studies, and publications, strengthening the bridge between research and practice across Southeast Asia.

During the closing program, Dr. Ebenezar Beloy, Officer-in-Charge Director III of the Bureau of Curriculum Development at DepEd, passed the role of NBW host agency to DENR. Lormelyn Claudio, Director IV of the Ecosystems Research and Development Bureau, accepted the mandate, reiterating the importance of collaboration among science, technology, and innovation partners to build resilience and hope among the youth.

As part of its commitment, SEARCA co-organized a media forum on the biotechnology research and regulatory landscape in the Philippines with Science Communicators Philippines and CropLife Philippines on 14 October 2025 in Manila. SEARCA’s strong presence at NBW 2025 reinforced its ongoing dedication to agricultural advancement, education, and food systems strengthening throughout the region.

SEARCA’s participation in the event was spearheaded by staff from the Agriculture, Forestry, and Natural Resources Knowledge Platform, affirming the Center’s active role in Southeast Asian agricultural research and innovation.