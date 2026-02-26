SEARCA showcases future of agriculture and agri-robotics at regional youth science congress in Malaysia

388 SHARES Share Tweet

PENANG, Malaysia — The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) inspired the next generation of Southeast Asian scientists to reimagine the future of agriculture through an interactive session at the 14th Regional Congress Search for SEAMEO Young Scientists (SSYS), held on 10 February 2026.

The congress was organized by the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) Regional Centre for Education in Science and Mathematics (RECSAM) and gathered secondary-level Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students from eight SEAMEO member countries: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand.

Designed to broaden young people’s understanding of modern agriculture, SEARCA’s session showcased viable career paths in agribusiness, agri-innovation, and technology-driven solutions that are critical to global food security. The Center highlighted its programs and initiatives, including graduate scholarships, youth competitions and talk show, learning events, and agri-innovation grants, to help students recognize agriculture as a dynamic, high-impact field.

Combining an agriculture career information session with a live agri-robotics demonstration and an interactive quiz, the two-hour engagement was facilitated by SEARCA youth staff: Mr. Sonny Pasiona, Program Specialist, Education and Collective Learning Department -Training for Development Unit (ECLD-T4DU); Ms. Darlyn Angeles, Program Specialist, Emerging Innovation for Growth Department (EIGD); and Ms. Loise Ann Carandang, Senior Associate, Partnerships and Linkages, Partnerships Unit (PU). The session drew over 100 student and teacher participants from Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore.

At the outset, facilitators asked whether participants were considering agriculture as a career, and none raised their hands. A pre-session Mentimeter poll further revealed that youth largely associated agriculture with traditional images such as crops, farmers, planting, livestock, and rural life, reflecting perceptions that the sector remains labor-intensive and conventional.

To challenge these views, the facilitators introduced agriculture’s critical role in food security, economic growth, and rural development, as well as current sector challenges, including labor shortages and climate change. SEARCA also highlighted advanced technologies now transforming agriculture, such as robotics, sensors, automation, and coding systems used in modern farms.

By the end of the activity, the same question was posed again through a Mentimeter poll. This time, many students expressed interest in pursuing agriculture-related careers, recognizing the sector’s vital role in economic growth and food security. One student even shared that the activity “actually convinced” them to consider a career in agricultural research and innovation, underscoring how the session helped shape more positive and informed perceptions about agriculture.

This year’s SSYS, themed “Greenovate: Youth Turning Vision into Action for a Sustainable Future,” served as a platform for young scientists to showcase innovative research aligned with sustainability and environmental stewardship. The event contributed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) 4 (Quality Education), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 13 (Climate Action), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

SEARCA’s participation strengthened inter-center collaboration within the SEAMEO network and extended the Center’s youth engagement efforts to basic education learners, a key stakeholder group for cultivating early interest in STEM fields that intersect with agriculture. By engaging youth at this stage, SEARCA advances its 12th Five-Year Development Plan, SUSTAIN Southeast Asia, particularly the key priority area of Education, Capacity Building, and Youth Engagement.

This collaboration with RECSAM underscores SEARCA’s commitment to empowering the next generation of Southeast Asian leaders and innovators who will shape the future of sustainable agriculture and food security in the region.