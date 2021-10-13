SEARCA takes on SABRAO Journal as co-publisher

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) has agreed with the Society for the Advancement of Breeding Research in Asia and Oceania (SABRAO) to be co-publisher of the 52-year-old SABRAO Journal of Breeding and Genetics.

An international society devoted to basic and applied aspects of breeding research in economically important plant species, SABRAO has been publishing the SABRAO Journal of Breeding and Genetics since 1969.

SEARCA, on the other hand, has been the publisher of the Asian Journal of Agriculture and Development (AJAD), a bi-annual international refereed journal first published in 2004 to promote the latest findings in research, state-of-the-art technologies, new methodologies, and policy concerns in inclusive and sustainable agricultural and rural development.

For most of its history, the SABRAO Journal was published once or twice each year. However, in recent years there has been a strong increase in the number of manuscripts to the journal.

Dr. Desta Wirnas, SABRAO Secretary General, expressed her optimism that the cooperation between SABRAO and SEARCA will improve not only the journal’s quality, but also its promotion.

This was affirmed by Dr. Naqib Ullah Khan, Professor, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, University of Agriculture, Peshawar in Pakistan and SABRAO Journal Editor-in-Chief since 2016, who said “I wish more improvement through this merger of SABRAO and SEARCA, especially for the journal.”

“With this memorandum of agreement, I hope that we may boost the journal more and more to serve the science, specifically serve the authors who are interested to publish their research, including the younger doctoral and post-doctoral students,” Dr. Khan stressed.

Dr. Glenn B. Gregorio, SEARCA Director, thanked Dr. Khan for sharing highlights in the history of SABRAO Journal and his positive outlook for the partnership. Dr. Gregorio expressed his appreciation that both SABRAO and SEARCA are “determined to take the challenge of being the frontliners for education and agriculture.”

As co-publisher, SEARCA takes over the administration of the SABRAO Journal in cooperation with the SABRAO Journal Editorial Team. SEARCA will also host, manage, and improve the SABRAO Journal website.

Meanwhile, SABRAO will provide articles and content for forthcoming journal issues and review the layout before going to press.

SEARCA Applied Knowledge Resources Unit Head Benedict A. Juliano noted that “SABRAO already has a solid foundation and community of experts” and that the journal is well-established and SEARCA only has to strengthen the administrative and operational aspects of the journal.

While SABRAO will continue to finance all the journal publication-related costs, SEARCA will cover any deficit up to the level of SABRAO’s funding support.

Moreover, SEARCA’s track record in publishing an international peer-reviewed journal will serve the SABRAO Journal well. The AJAD is indexed in the Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) of the Web of Science (WoS), EBSCO Information Services, Research Papers in Economics (RePec), AgEcon Search, Socio-economic Research Portal for the Philippines (SERP-P), CAB Abstracts, ASEAN Citation Index (ACI), The Essential Electronic Agricultural Library (TEEAL), Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC), and Andrew Gonzalez Philippine Citation Index (AGPCI).

Dr. Gregorio stressed that “SEARCA believes that in order to maximize our potential we must go out of our comfort zone like what we are doing now. We must think out of the box, how to collaborate to make us more efficient like what we are doing in this promising collaboration… to bridge the gap in the food system through timely and relevant publications.”