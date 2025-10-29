SEARCA, UPLB-BIOTECH lead dialogue to accelerate registration of microbial-based products in academe

332 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS BAÑOS, Philippines — In a move to drive innovation and regulatory responsiveness in agricultural biotechnology, the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) and the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) National Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (BIOTECH) co-organized a high-level forum on Bridging Biotechnology Innovation and Regulations: Orientation on Microbial-based Product Development and Commercialization in the Academic Setting on September 18, 2025, at SEARCA.

The event brought together 58 agri-biotech stakeholders from academic institutions, government regulatory bodies, and the private sector to discuss practical solutions for streamlining the approval and registration of microbial-based products developed in academic settings.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Mercedita Sombilla, SEARCA Center Director, emphasized the role of regulation as an enabler, stating: “Regulation should not be a barrier; it should be a bridge—a bridge built with trust, clarity, and scientific integrity.”

Sombilla lauded the forum as a platform for open dialogue and collaboration among disciplines, reinforcing SEARCA’s commitment to advancing biotechnology in the region.

Dr. Marian De Leon, UPLB Assistant to the Vice Chancellor for Research and Extension, expressed the UPLB Office of the Vice Chancellor for Research and Extension’s (OVCRE) full support to researchers “in their efforts to explore streamlining in the regulatory process for technologies developed in the academic setting.”

Experts from UPLB highlighted both achievements and challenges in the commercialization pathway. Dr. Mannix Pedro, Deputy Director for Research, Development, and Extension at UPLB-BIOTECH, detailed the institute’s track record in developing over 50 biotech products and technologies—including microbial-based inoculants such as Bio N, NitroPlus, NitroLink, Biosol-P, PhosphoLink, Oryzinc, Maizinc, K-SolB, Mykovam, and MykoPlus. Dr. Pedro noted that State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Research and Development Institutes (RDIs) often face regulatory hurdles originally designed for commercial companies, complicating compliance for academic institutions.

Dr. Rodney Perez, UPLB-BIOTECH Scientist I and Program Leader for Food, Feed, and Specialty Products, underscored the need for regulatory reforms to address the unique circumstances of academic research institutions. He shared his program’s experience in successfully developing 20 technologies, securing 23 intellectual property rights, and influencing two national policies, but cited challenges such as the lack of pilot-scale production facilities and stringent regulatory requirements for novel microbial-derived products.

Atty. Melo Jean Triños-Peralta, Development Management Officer at the UPLB Technology Transfer and Business Development Office (TTBDO), outlined the legal framework governing technology transfer, referencing Republic Act 8293 (Intellectual Property Code), Republic Act 10055 (Technology Transfer Act), Republic Act 9168 (Plant Variety Protection), and the UP IPR Policy. She emphasized the public’s right to benefit from government-funded research outputs.

The afternoon session convened representatives from the Department of Agriculture’s Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, Bureau of Animal Industry, Bureau of Agriculture and Fisheries Standards, Bureau of Plant Industry, and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ Environmental Management Bureau for a panel to map out concrete next steps.

Key recommendations include promoting regulatory flexibility by classifying academic institutions as formulators or non-commercial manufacturers, reviewing requirements specific to academic research settings, legislative reforms to update relevant laws, and policy innovations such as a regulatory sandbox mechanism under the Philippine Innovation Act.

Academic institutions in attendance included UPLB, De La Salle Lipa, Isabela State University, Central Luzon State University, and Pampanga State Agricultural University.

UPLB-BIOTECH Director Dr. Fides Marciana Tambalo closed the forum by stressing the importance of continued dialogue between regulatory agencies and academic institutions: “May the conversations started here ignite stronger coordination, more responsive regulatory pathways, and ultimately, policy change, ensuring that locally developed, science-based, and sustainable technologies reach those who need them most.”