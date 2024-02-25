Mayor Honey Lacuna announces that the search for Miss Manila 2024 is on. With her in photo is DTCAM head Charlie Dungo, who will spearhead the said pageant. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announces that the search for Miss Manila 2024 is on. With her in photo is DTCAM head Charlie Dungo, who will spearhead the said pageant. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A year after it was relaunched, this year’s search for Miss Manila 2024 is on.

This was announced by Mayor Honey Lacuna, as she invited qualified residents to try their luck to become the face of the country’s capital city.

The event, she said, will be handled by the department of tourism, culture and the arts (DTCAM) under its director Charlie Dungo.

Lacuna said the pageant is a project of the city government which looks for a Manilena who embodies the values of empowerment and leadership to deliver meaningful contribution to her fellow Manilans.

During the relaunch last year, Lacuna specifically said that a Miss Manila must be a ‘woman of worth’ who is true to herself and who has to love herself first before she can love others.

The lady mayor added that a Miss Manila should embody the traits of a true Manilena and must be a strong advocate of all the rights of all women, a true leader, a nurturer and a change maker.

According to Dungo, contestants must be residents of Manila aged between 18 and 30, single, female, of good moral character and either a student or employed. Those interested may apply via http://www.missmanila.ph.

It was learned that the event started in 1998 during time of Mayor Alfredo Lim, stopping during the pandemic until it was relaunched by the Lacuna administration.

Dungo said the Miss Manila pageant night will be held on June 22, 2024 as part of the activities lined up for the celebration of the city’s founding anniversary.

According to him, the Top 100 will be selected from the online application after which the Top 50 will be chosen fro the face-to-face audition with the Miss Manila Executive Committee.

From there, only 25 will become the finalists for the pageant night itself and from that number, the top 5 will win the following awards: Miss Manila 2023; Miss Manila Tourism; Miss Manila Charity; First runner-up and Second runner-up.