Search for missing Cessna continues

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that the search for the missing Cessna 152 training aircraft RPC-8598 of Echo Air International Aviation Academy, Inc., continues.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said that only the possible crash site is the confirmed information according to a report from the Apayao Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Apolonio said air and ground search continues with an N50MN Robinson R66 helicopter departing Tuguegarao Airport at 8:40 AM today to reach the possible crash site. A search and rescue (SAR) team member and an Echo Air representative is on board.

Two platoons from the 5th IB of the Philippine Army, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC), and Philippine National Police (PNP) are meanwhile leading the ground search.

The CAAP’s Aviation Records Management Division (ARMD), Echo Air International Aviation Academy, Inc. owns two aircraft.

The missing RP-C8598 has an Airworthiness Certification and is geared with a transponder and an emergency locator transmitter (ELT).

CAAP has suspended the operations of Echo Air International Aviation Academy, Inc. while the search and investigation are still unfinished.

“Please standby for the official report from the CAAP-PARCC (Philippine Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Center),” CAAP said.