Seasonal nonstop Manila-Sapporo flights resumed by PAL

Seasonal nonstop flights between Manila and Sapporo were resumed by flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) beginning November 24, 2025 via flight PR 406, all departing Ninoy Aquino International Airport (MNL) at 6:24 a.m.

Scheduled for operation until March 27, 2026, said seasonal flights will boost travel to Sapporo, the capital city in Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, known for its vibrant city life, world-class ski resorts and cultural festivals like the annual Snow Festival.

From November 24, 2025, to March 27, 2026, the Manila-Sapporo-Manila route will operate three times weekly: PR 406 Manila-Sapporo – every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing Manila at 6:30 a.m., arriving in Sapporo at 12:15 p.m. and PR 405 Sapporo-Manila – every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Sapporo at 1:15 p.m. and arriving in Manila at 6:15 p.m.

PAL said Sapporo also delights travelers with its rich culinary scene, from signature Sapporo ramen and soup curry to fresh seafood and this Winter Capital is an excellent idea for the holidays, offering a host of activities beyond experiencing another side of Japan during this festive season.

“By re-launching this seasonal route, we are opening a gateway for travelers to experience Philippine Airlines’ world-class service, and signature heartfelt hospitality while supporting demand for flights between the two destinations,” said PAL President Richard Nuttall, adding that “the returning service expands PAL’s presence in Japan, boosting connections across the Japan region.”

It was learned that rhe route to Manila from Sapporo opens doors for Japanese travelers to explore and experience the Philippines’ vibrant culture and warm hospitality.

The nonstop flights to Sapporo’s New Chitose Airport every Monday, Wednesday and Friday using the Philippine flag carrier’s Airbus A321neo aircraft. The 168-seater Airbus A321neo has 12 seats in business class and 156 seats in economy class, with extensive inflight entertainment options and Wi-Fi connectivity.

PAL said it offers the largest network of destination points and routes between the Philippines and Japan – with nonstop services to Osaka Kansai, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Tokyo Haneda and Tokyo Narita, including direct flights from Cebu to both Osaka Kansai and Tokyo Narita. The inaugural service took off in style as passengers received exclusive PAL merchandise before the flight’s departure.

PAL also said that for flight reservations and other inquiries, travelers may visit the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com, contact the PAL Hotline at (+632) 8855-8888, visit the PAL mobile app, or reach out to their preferred ticketing offices or travel agents.